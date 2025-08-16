HMS star Alex Bowman makes his opinion clear on NASCAR All-Star Race rumors to move to Dover

As NASCAR works toward finalising the 2026 Cup Series schedule, Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman has given his take on the growing speculation about moving the All-Star Race to Dover Motor Speedway.Reports from The Athletic indicated that Dover is under serious consideration to host the non-points exhibition event, with North Wilkesboro Speedway then in line to reclaim a Cup points race for the first time since 1996. Dover, which has hosted Cup events since 1969, would lose a points-paying slot if the plan goes through.Speaking ahead of the Cook Out 400 at Richmond, Bowman didn't hide his feelings:&quot;I'd hate to lose a points race at Dover. It's my favorite race track, but that's part for the course for places I like, I guess. But, I think it should be on a rotation for sure. Dover, you're going to have to have a day race. There's no lights there. It'd be kind of different than a lot of All-Star races or All-Star events typically are. So I'd rather see that one stay a points race, but we're pretty good there and a million dollars would be nice too.&quot; (0:59 onwards)Alex Bowman's perspective is shaped by success. He won at Dover in 2021 and also has five top-five finishes at the one-mile oval. For him, the track represents one of his strongest venues, and losing it from the points calendar would be a personal blow.Bowman's suggestion of a track rotation reflects the growing conversation around NASCAR spreading marquee events across multiple venues rather than anchoring them to one spot. With the championship race also now set to rotate, the All-Star may follow the same format, giving the spotlight to multiple venues. That opens the door for North Wilkesboro to make its long-awaited return as a points-paying stop.The All-Star Race itself has been on the move for several years. Long tied to Charlotte Motor Speedway, it went to Bristol in 2020, Texas in 2021 and 2022, and then to North Wilkesboro in 2023. The 2025 edition delivered dramatically as Christopher Bell edged Joey Logano in a thrilling finish and was considered a largely successful event.Alex Bowman set for 350th Cup start at Richmond's Cook Out 400Alex Bowman (48) interacts with fans before the NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350. Source: ImagnSaturday's Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway brings more than just playoff implications for Alex Bowman. It will mark his 350th career Cup start. The 0.75-mile Virginia short track will host the penultimate race of the 2025 regular season, with the playoff field still far from locked.Three drivers currently occupy playoff spots on points: Tyler Reddick, Alex Bowman, and Chris Buescher. Reddick has a 117-point cushion, but Bowman sits 60 points above the cut line and Buescher just 34 ahead of teammate Ryan Preece. With Daytona next week, any new winner outside the current top 16 could shake the picture dramatically.For Bowman, the milestone of 350 starts adds perspective. When asked if he ever expected to reach the mark, he admitted (via Tim Moore):&quot;No, certainly not. It just makes me feel old. So I'm just glad somebody came over here with something positive to say... it's been a crazy ride, especially the first couple years versus now. It's such a different situation. So it's pretty cool.&quot; (0:08 onwards)Qualifying at Richmond set the stage for Hendrick Motorsports' four-car group. Chase Elliott will lead with a fifth-place start after a 22.361-second lap. Bowman begins in ninth place at 22.397, while William Byron slotted into 14th. Kyle Larson, despite being fast in practice, will roll off 30th after timing at 22.986, though he owns two prior Richmond victories, including the most recent HMS win there in 2023.Alex Bowman himself has reason for optimism, having captured his lone Richmond win in 2021. With playoff security still in play and the chance to celebrate a major career milestone, Saturday night allows the No. 48 team to deliver another strong performance.