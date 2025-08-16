How to watch NASCAR race today? Start Time, TV Channel, Radio & Live Stream Details for Cook Out 400 at Richmond | 16-08-2025

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 will be held at Richmond Raceway this weekend. The season’s 25th points-paying race will see 38 drivers compete for 400 laps at the 0.75-mile-short track.Austin Dillon is the incumbent winner of the event and will look to defend his Cook Out 400 title on Saturday, August 16.What time does the NASCAR race start today?Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ETDate: Saturday, August 16How to watch the NASCAR race today? TV channel detailsThe Cook Out 400 will stream on USA Network at 7:30 p.m. ET. Radio coverage will be available in the United States on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. USA Network has broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the Richmond Cup event.UKFans in the UK can watch the race on Viaplay at 12:20 am GMT on Sunday.CanadaCanadian viewers can catch the action on TSN at 7:30 p.m. ET.IndiaIndian viewers must opt for a VPN service provider to watch the race at 5:30 am IST on August 17 (Sunday).New ZealandThe action will stream at 11:30 a.m. NZST on Sunday, August 17.AustraliaThe race will be available on FOX Sports Australia at 9:30 a.m. AEST.Sub-Saharan AfricaIn Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 2:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.Cook Out 400 Live streaming optionsThe Cook Out 400 will be streamed live on NBC Sports for Android and iOS devices and on NBCSports.com.Fans can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&amp;T TV Now, FuboTV, DirecTV, or Sling TV to stream the 400-lap race of the season at Richmond Raceway.NASCAR Cook Out 400 entry listHere's the complete entry list for the 25th race of the season:#1 - Ross Chastain#2 - Austin Cindric#3 - Austin Dillon#4 - Noah Gragson#5 - Kyle Larson#6 - Brad Keselowski#7 - Justin Haley#8 - Kyle Busch#9 - Chase Elliott#10 - Ty Dillon#11 - Denny Hamlin#12 - Ryan Blaney#16 - A. J. Allmendinger#17 - Chris Buescher#19 - Chase Briscoe#20 - Christopher Bell#21 - Josh Berry#22 - Joey Logano#23 - Bubba Wallace#24 - William Byron#33 - Jesse Love (i)#34 - Todd Gilliland#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#38 - Zane Smith#41 - Cole Custer#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#43 - Erik Jones#44 - TBA#45 - Tyler Reddick#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#48 - Alex Bowman#51 - Cody Ware#54 - Ty Gibbs#60 - Ryan Preece#67 - Corey Heim (i)#71 - Michael McDowell#77 - Carson Hocevar#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)#99 - Daniel Suárez