Hendrick Motorsports (HMS) ace William Byron was recently featured in a media day ahead of the race at Talladega Superspeedway. During the interview, Byron expressed his crystal-clear feelings about the upcoming challenge he has yet to conquer, and his faith in the HMS team.

The #24 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver debuted in stock car racing through the ARCA series in 2015. He then moved to the Truck Series and won eight races in his six-year career. Following his success, Byron moved to the Xfinity Series in 2017, and a year later, he debuted in the Cup Series. Since then, he has been with the team and secured 14 wins, including two Daytona 500 titles, 110 top-ten finishes, and 15 pole positions in 261 starts in his eight-year stint.

Despite his 14 wins in the Cup Series, William Byron has yet to secure a victory at Talladega Superspeedway. During the interview, the HMS Star stated:

"Talladega is the only drafting track I haven't been able to win at. We've been close a lot, especially the last couple races. I think we really have our drafting package in a good place. It would be nice to come back from the break and start it off with a win, but the main goal is to survive and get a good showing in the end." (via SpeedwayDigest.com)

Byron has secured four top-five finishes at the 2.660-mile oval track. He has secured the runner-up positions twice, in 2023 and 2021, but has yet to cross the finish line in first place. Additionally, he clinched a stage win during the 2022 race and also led 38 laps in the race.

“It’s very time-sensitive”: HMS star gets candid about the tricky aspect of stock car racing

Earlier this month, HMS star William Byron was featured in an interview with The Athletic and answered 12 questions. During the interview, Byron expressed his views on the 'time-sensitive' process of seat pouring.

For the unversed, seat pouring is a process that ensures the driver's safety, comfort, and performance while competing in the hour-long races. Building custom seats provides drivers with additional support while reducing the risk of injuries.

Last month, the HMS star uploaded an image of his car's seat pouring process on X and stated:

"Nothing makes me more nervous than today. Seat pour"

Recalling the post, NASCAR analyst Jeff Gluck asked Byron:

"I’m imagining if you get stuck with the wrong pour, it could cause problems? Can you shed some light on why that made you nervous?"

The two-time Daytona 500 champion replied:

"You’re so reliant on that (seating) position, and you only get one chance at it. You only get one take because that (seat-pour formula) fills around you. As soon as they start the clock and the foam is hot, eventually it cools off and it molds. It’s a very intense process because you’re trying to get it right, but you really only have about a minute. It’s very time-sensitive."

The HMS driver leads the Cup Series points table with 346 points. He secured one win at the Daytona International Speedway, six top-ten and four top-five finishes, along with two pole positions in nine starts this season.

