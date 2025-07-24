HMS star Kyle Larson unfazed by Naval Base Coronado course details ahead of NASCAR’s 2026 debut

As anticipation builds for NASCAR’s 2026 debut at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, Hendrick Motorsports star Kyle Larson remains unfazed by the lack of details surrounding the unique street course. Instead, what matters to him is the overall excitement of the new street course event itself.On Wednesday (July 23), NASCAR officially announced that the series is returning to Southern California in the 2026 season with first-of-its-kind street races at San Diego’s Naval Base Coronado. It will be NASCAR’s first points-paying race in Southern California since 2023.Speaking to FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion, who visited the Naval Base Coronado on Wednesday, talked about the newly added race track to the 2026 calendar. Kyle Larson explained that his priority isn't Naval Base Coronado layout specifics, but the thrill of competing in a stunning, one-of-a-kind venue. Racing on a military base, with coastal backdrops and historic naval backdrops, feels surreal to the HMS driver.“I don't know. I have no clue. I don't even know. I haven't seen any drawing or anything of anything yet, but I don't really care what the course is. I'm just happy that we're doing this, and I think it's going to be a fun event no matter what. It's a beautiful part of the country. You're racing on a Navy base. This is pretty surreal.”According to NASCAR, the details regarding San Diego’s Naval Base Coronado course will be revealed soon, but the vision of the track is being brought together, partly through driving at the base and partly through iRacing.“I have no idea if this is going to be a chaotic course or not”: Kyle Larson on Naval Base Coronado course uncertaintySpeaking about the San Diego Street course uncertainty in the aforementioned interview, Kyle Larson reflected on how unconventional tracks often lead to more exciting and unpredictable racing. Larson admitted that he’s not sure whether this new track will produce a chaotic race or not, but for one thing the #5 driver is sure about is the entertaining race.When Pockrass asked him about his expectation about the nature of racing from the new racetrack, here’s what Kyle Larson said:“Yeah, I mean, I think, I don't know. I mean, I think a lot of times the weirder and crazier the tracks are, the better racing we have. You know, a lot of times I think when we think things aren't going to be right, it creates chaos and whatnot. And like I said, I have no idea if this is going to be a chaotic course or not. I'm just thinking of previous things. But, yeah. It's going to be fun. Like I said”The NASCAR San Diego Weekend marks an action-packed three-day racing event for the first-ever stock car racing event on a Navy base, with the Truck Series race to take place on Friday, June 19, followed by the Xfinity Series and Cup Series races on June 20 and June 21, respectively.