HMS star Kyle Larson unveils striking black and gold Zac Brown Band paint scheme for Las Vegas playoff race

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is set to electrify the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway by adorning a striking matte-black and gold paint scheme on his #5 Chevrolet Camaro. The race is scheduled to be held on Sunday, October 12, 2025.This special paint scheme came after multi-platinum and Grammy Award-winning Zac Brown Band and HendrickCars.com joined hands with Hendrick Motorsports to promote the groups’ 2025 limited concert at Sphere Las Vegas, which will be held in December.Kyle Larson and Zac Brown revealed the paint scheme through a video on social media that the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion will adorn in the Las Vegas playoff race. In the video, the #5 can be seen in a matte black and gold chrome color palette with the band’s Stone Skull logo on the hood and the band’s name on the doors.Watch the video below:Expressing his excitement about the collaboration with Rick Hendrick and Kyle Larson, here’s what Zac Brown, the frontman and lead vocalist of Zac Brown Band, said (via Racing America):“Hitting the track with Hendrick Motorsports and Kyle Larson is a badass way to get the word out about our shows at Sphere. Mr. H has been an awesome friend for many years, and we’re thrilled to have this opportunity with his team. These performances are going to be unlike anything we’ve ever done – and this car is just a preview of the spirit we’re bringing to Vegas.”“The paint scheme has a killer edge to it”: Kyle Larson reflects on the Zac Brown Band HendrickCars.com paint schemeHMS star Kyle Larson, who has been going through an impressive season, has expressed his excitement about the unique collaboration between the world of NASCAR and the music industry. He is excited to drive the #5 Zac Brown Band HendrickCars.com Chevrolet in Las Vegas.In a team release, Larson said (via Racing America):“It’s always cool when two different worlds come together like this. The paint scheme has a killer edge to it. I’m pumped to take something to Vegas that our No. 5 team fans and Zac Brown Band fans will all be excited about. I love that HendrickCars.com wanted to make this collaboration happen and is going all in. It’ll be a lot of fun.”Larson has a good track record at the 1.5-mile-long Las Vegas track, recording three wins, eight top-five finishes, and 12 top 10s in 17 Cup Series starts.Catch HMS Star in action at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 27, at 2 pm ET. He stands third in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff points table.