  • NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 21, 2025 12:33 GMT
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway (Source: Imagn)

Twenty-one races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin became the latest winner of the season after winning the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 20.

Hamlin survived the double overtime and held off his teammate Chase Briscoe late in the race to cross the finish line in P1.

With the win, Hamlin gained 57 points and moved to fourth place in the Cup Series points table with 663 points. Meanwhile, after a runner-up finish at Dover, Chase Briscoe gained 44 points and is up to eighth with 570 points.

After a P6 finish at Dover, Chase Elliott became the new Cup Series points table leader. He gained 48 points and has a total of 702 points. His teammate, William Byron, is just 16 points behind in the regular season championship standings.

Christopher Bell, who started on the second row, failed to utilize the advantage and secured an 18th-place finish. He gained 38 points and is sixth in the standings with 635 points.

Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished 14th and gained 25 points. He moved to 11th in the points table with 524 points.

Find out where the NASCAR drivers stand on the points table after the 2025 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400

Here's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the 21st points race of the 2025 season:

Drivers – Points

  1. Chase Elliott - 702
  2. William Byron - 686
  3. Kyle Larson - 664
  4. Denny Hamlin - 663
  5. * Tyler Reddick - 640
  6. Christopher Bell - 635
  7. Ryan Blaney - 576
  8. Chase Briscoe - 570
  9. Alex Bowman - 547
  10. Chris Buescher - 528
  11. Joey Logano - 524
  12. Ross Chastain - 517
  13. * Bubba Wallace - 500
  14. Ryan Preece - 484
  15. Kyle Busch - 461
  16. Ty Gibbs - 448
  17. Michael McDowell - 423
  18. AJ Allmendinger - 420
  19. Austin Cindric - 417
  20. Erik Jones - 411
  21. John Hunter Nemechek - 400
  22. Josh Berry - 399
  23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 392
  24. * Zane Smith - 388
  25. Carson Hocevar - 375
  26. Shane Van Gisbergen # - 374
  27. Brad Keselowski - 360
  28. Austin Dillon - 353
  29. Daniel Suarez - 341
  30. Ty Dillon - 337
  31. Justin Haley - 337
  32. * Todd Gilliland - 333
  33. * Noah Gragson - 271
  34. Cole Custer - 263
  35. Riley Herbst # - 251
  36. Cody Ware - 148

Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 27.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
