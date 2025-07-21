NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

Twenty-one races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin became the latest winner of the season after winning the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 20.Hamlin survived the double overtime and held off his teammate Chase Briscoe late in the race to cross the finish line in P1.With the win, Hamlin gained 57 points and moved to fourth place in the Cup Series points table with 663 points. Meanwhile, after a runner-up finish at Dover, Chase Briscoe gained 44 points and is up to eighth with 570 points.After a P6 finish at Dover, Chase Elliott became the new Cup Series points table leader. He gained 48 points and has a total of 702 points. His teammate, William Byron, is just 16 points behind in the regular season championship standings.Christopher Bell, who started on the second row, failed to utilize the advantage and secured an 18th-place finish. He gained 38 points and is sixth in the standings with 635 points.Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished 14th and gained 25 points. He moved to 11th in the points table with 524 points.Find out where the NASCAR drivers stand on the points table after the 2025 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400Here's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the 21st points race of the 2025 season:Drivers – PointsChase Elliott - 702William Byron - 686Kyle Larson - 664Denny Hamlin - 663* Tyler Reddick - 640Christopher Bell - 635Ryan Blaney - 576Chase Briscoe - 570Alex Bowman - 547Chris Buescher - 528Joey Logano - 524Ross Chastain - 517* Bubba Wallace - 500Ryan Preece - 484Kyle Busch - 461Ty Gibbs - 448Michael McDowell - 423AJ Allmendinger - 420Austin Cindric - 417Erik Jones - 411John Hunter Nemechek - 400Josh Berry - 399Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 392* Zane Smith - 388Carson Hocevar - 375Shane Van Gisbergen # - 374Brad Keselowski - 360Austin Dillon - 353Daniel Suarez - 341Ty Dillon - 337Justin Haley - 337* Todd Gilliland - 333* Noah Gragson - 271Cole Custer - 263Riley Herbst # - 251Cody Ware - 148Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 27.