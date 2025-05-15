HMS star William Byron attends second golf Major PGA Championship

William Byron, one of Hendrick Motorsports' NASCAR Cup Series drivers, had an off-track excursion ahead of the All-Star Race weekend. He attended the 2025 PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Club in his hometown, Charlotte, North Carolina.

Byron, 27, arrived at the country club to witness some of the biggest names in golf compete for the second of four Major championships, including defending champion Xander Schauffele. Rory McIlroy is also part of the field list after winning the first Major championship (the Masters) this year.

The Hendrick Motorsports star took to Instagram to share his point of view at the Quail Hollow Club.

"Big day! @pgachampionship," Byron wrote.

William Byron's Instagram story - Source: @williambyron on IG

This follows his visit to the golf course with HMS teammate Kyle Larson last month. The two NASCAR drivers, who currently lead the points standings, played golf and posed alongside the Wanamaker Trophy.

William Byron and Kyle Larson will head into the NASCAR All-Star Race this weekend for a chance to win the $1 million prize money. Both are eligible for the main event for winning at least one Cup race in the past two seasons. This means they don't have to qualify to make the cut on the final entry list.

The All-Star Race will also happen in the state of North Carolina, particularly at the North Wilkesboro Speedway for the third consecutive year. The main event will kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET on FS1, marking the network's last broadcasting gig for the 2025 Cup Series season.

"I felt like that was getting in the way": William Byron on why he opted for sports therapy

In the latest season of NASCAR: Full Speed on Netflix, William Byron opened up about why he goes to therapy. He argued that being a "quiet communicator" hinders him and the #24 Hendrick Motorsports team from performing to their maximum potential.

The two-time Daytona 500 winner said (via NASCAR on YouTube):

"What made me want to do therapy is just I felt like I was a very quiet communicator, and I didn’t say a lot, and I felt like that was getting in the way of our success or potential success as a team." [0:13]

Byron eventually learned more about himself by talking to his therapist, though he still finds it difficult to open up at times, adding:

"But then it transitioned to learning more about myself as a person, and so then I feel it took off.

"At first, it was really hard to like tell her everything, and sometimes I feel like I don't say as much as I should, and I'm like, 'Dang it, like I should have said this or I should have gone into more detail.' But I just try to give her everything that's on my mind."

The new NASCAR: Full Speed season two has five episodes revolving around the 2024 Cup Series playoffs. The HMS star's statement came from an excerpt in the third episode as drivers prepared for a drafting-style postseason action at Talladega Superspeedway.

