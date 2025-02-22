Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron shared his two-word reaction to Kyle Busch's photo finish at the FR8 208 Truck Series event at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The 39-year-old Busch continued his ever-growing dominance in NASCAR's third-tier series with a consecutive win at the 1.54-mile oval track, adding another triumph to his all-time Truck race wins list.

The 2025 Daytona 500 winner Byron didn't shy away from acknowledging his fellow Cup Series competitor and former boss Kyle Busch's first victory of the season. Byron made his presence felt first in the Trucks while competing for now-defunct Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2016. With the team, the No. 24 HMS driver garnered seven wins and propelled his NASCAR career up through the ranks.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Byron shared his hyped-up reaction to Kyle Busch's 67th Truck win, driving the No. 7 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports in a part-time schedule. Byron wrote:

"KFB surgical"

Here's a look at Kyle Busch's second consecutive win in the No. 7 at the Truck race at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

While two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch started his weekend on a high note with the win, the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing driver will look to continue his momentum in the upcoming Cup race at Atlanta to break his 58-race winless streak on a track where the veteran missed out by a few inches last season.

Meanwhile, the HMS star William Byron, who made headlines for going back-to-back with a Daytona 500 triumph last weekend, also broke a long-standing record held by NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon.

"Things always have a reason": William Byron reflects on breaking Jeff Gordon's Daytona 500 record

William Byron became the youngest driver ever to win the Daytona 500 multiple times. Moreover, the 27-year-old ace Chevy driver beat Jeff Gordon's record by four months.

Speaking with NASCAR reporter Shannon Spake, Byron, who was 27 years, two months, and 18 days old when he lifted the trophy, shared his honest thoughts on achieving this feat and said:

"I just think about how things always have a reason and happen for a reason, I feel like just seeing that race yesterday, we talked about it on the grid, but how cool it would be to pull into victory lane with that car because it looks so... it was like a new version of what the #24 has always been with the flames... that fueled me all week."

With the second race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season around the corner, William Byron and the No. 24 HMS team will return to action for another superspeedway race at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. Byron will start P16 on the grid and the Chevy driver Kyle Busch will start sixth on FOX at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 23.

