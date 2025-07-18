  • NASCAR
HMS stars Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman and William Byron take a road trip to NASCAR’s next race at Dover

By Mayank Shukla
Published Jul 18, 2025 20:46 GMT
NASCAR: Busch Light Clash - Source: Imagn
Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott at NASCAR: Busch Light Clash - Source: Imagn

Hendrick Motorsports stars Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, and William Byron traveled to Dover Motor Speedway together to prepare for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, July 20, 2025. The race will be the 107th running at the Monster Mile, and with a purse of more than $11 million, it's bound to be an exciting event.

Hendrick Motorsports, with its strong pedigree at Dover (the team has won eight of the last 19 races run here), will be enthusiastic for Larson, Elliott, Bowman, and Byron to put their teamwork and experience to good use and run well enough to contend for a win in the race.

HMS shared a picture from the road trip on X featuring all four drivers.

"Roadtrip to Dover! Where should we go next?"
Hendrick Motorsports (HMS) has a long and successful history at Dover Motor Speedway, also known as the "Monster Mile". Since the team began in 1984, Hendrick drivers have fared well on the difficult and challenging 1-mile concrete oval with its extremely steep 24° banking in the turns and demanding racing surface.

In 2021, Hendrick Motorsports reached a historic peak at Dover with a groundbreaking 1-2-3-4 finish - a win by Alex Bowman, a second from Kyle Larson, third place for Chase Elliott, and fourth with William Byron. This emphasized HMS's depth and strength, along with a good 2021 season, including 17 race wins and becoming the winningest team in the history of the Cup Series.

Kyle Larson on Chase Elliott's stealthy points surge as Hendrick Motorsports stars battle for regular-season title

Kyle Larson recently expressed surprise at the quiet yet impressive points surge by his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott during the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series regular season. Despite Elliott not having the most wins, his consistency has stood out, as he has not finished outside the top 20 all year.

Larson admitted he had lost track of Elliott’s position in the points and was shocked by how close Elliott was, especially after his win at Atlanta.

"We've lost track a little bit there, and others have been doing a good job. And Chase is always consistent. So, he's just quietly kind of there. After his win that he had (at Atlanta), I was shocked. I didn't even know he was that close in points," Kyle Larson admitted ahead of the race via Bob Pockrass. (0:21 onwards)
As the season progresses, the battle for the regular-season title has tightened, with William Byron still leading but losing ground due to multiple poor finishes and DNFs, and Elliott and Larson closing in within 20 points of each other.

