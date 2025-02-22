HMS superstar comments on “baby-faced assassin” teammate William Byron and $12M-worth Espresso singer Sabrina Carpenter

Alex Bowman, who drives for Hendrick Motorsports, weighed in on the potential romantic exchange between William Byron and Sabrina Carpenter (worth $12 million, according to celebritynetworth.com). Bowman called Byron a "baby face assassin".

Byron, after winning the Daytona 500 for consecutive years running, addressed a social media rumor linking him to Sabrina Carpenter. After a parody account, "The Daily Downfords" created a fake screenshot of the driver commenting under the pop star’s IG post, the Daytona 500 winner clarified that it was false and a work of Photoshop. Despite this, in an interview with TMZ, Byron took the opportunity to extend an invitation to the young heartthrob to attend a NASCAR race.

"They do a really good job with Photoshop nowadays. It was a good parody account -- it's like that NBA Centel account. They did a good job."

He continued:

"Maybe we can get her out to a race or something, that would be great. Or I can get to a show. That would be fun.

The exchange happened after a busy media tour for Byron as he made appearances on WWE Monday Night Raw and other media events.

Bowman, the 31-year-old Hendrick Motorsports driver, commented on this viral romantic exchange. Alan Cavanna, a NASCAR reporter, shared on X, what Bowman said in a post:

“If he makes that happen he’s just winning at life. He’s a baby-faced assassin”- @Alex_Bowman, on @WilliamByron and Sabrina Carpenter

Multimedia storyteller, Steven Taranto, who works for CBS Sports also posted the video of Bowman on X with his message to Byron.

Expand Tweet

Bowman had a strong second half in the 2024 season. He achieved a career-high 17 top-ten finishes and matched his best with eight top-five finishes. The driver holds the fifth spot in 2025 with 42 points.

William Byron shares comical take on how he'll spend Daytona win money

William Byron, after winning his second consecutive Daytona 500 in 2025, shared a humorous take on how he plans to spend his winnings. In a lighthearted moment, Byron jokingly said he might buy a boat the next day. To Suleyman Dolaev (a video creator as per his Instagram bio) he said:

"So the purse like all in, was $33 Million for that race, and I get a percentage of that," Byron responded to the interviewer.

Byron was then asked how he would like to spend the prize money:

"I think I'm just going to buy a boat tomorrow. No, I'm Kidding. I'm going to invest it all," Byron replied.

Furthermore, Byron added:

"The speed man. I love speed. I love to compete, and I feel like the combination of going fast and competing with your team is really fun," mentioned Byron.

The Daytona 500 victory is not only financially rewarding but also boosts Byron's reputation as one of NASCAR's top drivers.

