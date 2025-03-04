HMS superstars Kyle Larson & William Byron team up for Spire’s Truck Series campaign in 2025

Hendrick Motorsports aces Kyle Larson and William Byron have teamed up with Spire Motorsports' Truck Series team to make three starts this season. The duo will share driving duties in the #07 Chevrolet Silverado RST, with sponsorship from team owner Rick Hendrick's HendrickCars.com.

Spire Motorsports announced on March 4 that Kyle Larson would pilot the #07 Chevy for the Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on March 21. He will make his second start during the Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 11.

Reigning Daytona 500 winner Byron will pilot the #07 Chevy for the Truck race at Martinsville Speedway on March 28, between Larson's two starts. The two-time Daytona 500 winner previously won a Truck race for Spire Motorsports at the same track in 2022, which marked the organization's first win in the third-tier series.

Kyle Larson never competed full-time in the Truck Series but has three race victories, winning in his most recent Truck start with Spire Motorsports at North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2023. The 2021 Cup champion is excited to return to the Truck Series, especially at two of his favorite tracks, Homestead and Bristol.

"I love racing at Homestead-Miami (Speedway) and Bristol (Motor Speedway), so I’m excited to add those Truck races to my schedule. Hopefully, we can put on a great show with HendrickCars.com on board and battle for the victories in the Spire truck," Larson said in the press release.

Byron drove full-time for Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2016, winning seven races in his rookie year. He is also looking forward to his return to the Truck Series and is excited to be racing at the track where he clinched his most recent Truck win in 2022.

"I’m excited to get back to the Truck Series. It’s been a couple years for me so I’m ready to try it again. Plus, the last time I ran a truck at Martinsville we won. Hopefully, we can do that again because it really paid off for us on the Cup side of things. Spire is a great group, and I’m excited to work with them again," Byron said in the press release.

Kyle Larson, on the other hand, is hopeful of attempting the Double once again this year and hopes to complete it.

Kyle Larson "really wants" to complete the Double

Kyle Larson (#5) drives through turn 15 during the NASCAR Cup Series Echo Park Automotive Grand Prix on March 2, 2025 - Source: Getty

Apart from his Truck Series return, Kyle Larson's most anticipated venture beyond the NASCAR Cup Series is his return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Indy 500. After his Double efforts were ruined by weather last year, Larson is eager to complete the double on May 25.

Having failed to complete the 1,100 miles of the Double last year, the #5 Hendrick Motorsports driver recently opened up about his second attempt this year.

"It was an awesome experience. Obviously, the race was really cool, but to me everything that led into the race was something I will never forget." Larson told Fox Sports.

"I really want to do it again because I didn't technically get to do it. I want to do the double, what it would be like to run 1,100 miles," he added.

Kyle Larson was classified 18th in the Indy 500 last year after a pit road penalty derailed what could have been a top-10 finish. He then returned to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600, but by the time he arrived, NASCAR had red-flagged the race and later declared it official. Thus, he couldn't complete the second leg of the Double.

