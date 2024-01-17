Hollywood star Frankie Muniz confirms 2024 Daytona Xfinity ride

Frankie Muniz has managed to stir up the NASCAR fraternity once again as the Hollywood star-turned-racing driver recently revealed a glimpse of what his 2024 plans look like. Seen driving in the ARCA Menards Series during the 2023 season, Muniz had hinted at his desire to go racing in one of the sport's nationwide series and he recently reiterated the same.

Frankie Muniz posted a picture of what looked like a road-going version of the Ford Mustang, the same car model and nameplate used by the blue oval in its Xfinity and Cup Series campaigns.

He captioned the Instagram post with:

"See y'all in Daytona Feb 17th."

Expand Tweet

Muniz also tagged NASCAR and Ford Performance's official Instagram handles, hinting at some kind of arrangement being reached between the trio. Judging by the date of his appearance at Daytona International Speedway,

Muniz is most likely hinting at his appearance in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the tri-oval. The United Rentals 300 is set to go live on February 17, 2024, at 5:00 pm ET.

NASCAR fraternity reacts to Frankie Muniz's Instagram post

Teasing fans of stock car racing once again, Frankie Muniz has managed to stir up the conversation around his NASCAR Nationwide series debut this year. After previewing what seemed like a confirmation of his appearance in this year's Daytona Xfinity race, the community reacted to it in typical fashion.

Here are some of the best reactions:

"Heck yeah!"

Enter caption

"Oh now you have us going back and forth if it's ARCA or Xfinity Series."

Enter caption

"Is that "Rusty Malcolm. "

Enter caption

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) also had something to say:

"I just realized Frankie Muniz and Shane Van Gisbergen are going to be in the same race."

Expand Tweet

"February 17th is Xfinity race day, for whatever that’s worth."

Expand Tweet

"Everyone thinking it’s xfinity acting like arca isn’t the same day I pray it’s xfinity tho. "

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen how soon Muniz reveals complete details about his future racing endeavors at the Daytona International Speedway.