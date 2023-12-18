What are Frankie Muniz's 2024 NASCAR plans?

Hollywood celebrity turned NASCAR driver Frankie Muniz is yet to announce his plans for 2024. Muniz is coming off an impressive rookie season in the ARCA Menards series, with various reports indicating he will move up the ranks next year.

Muniz has turned heads in the garage area after putting together a stellar season in the ARCA series. He racked up one top-five finish, 11 top-10s, and a 4th-place result in the drivers' standings. Muniz briefly led the standings early in the year but dropped down as the season progressed.

Speaking to Frontstretch towards the season's end, the 38-year-old had indicated that he had "really good options" on his table for next season. At the NASCAR ARCA season finale at Toledo, he admitted he knew about his plans for 2024, and an announcement would be made "later than sooner". He said in an interview with Casey Campbell:

"I do know what my plans are, I don't know when we'll be announcing it officially. I know that's not what probably you want to hear. But we want to make sure when we do make the announcement that we have all our ducks in a row."

He added:

"It'll be sooner than later... but more later than sooner."

Frankie Muniz's statement indicates that he and his future team are trying to line up their sponsors for the coming season, before making the announcement.

As to his future destination, several reports suggest that Muniz might be joining NASCAR Xfinity Series team RSS Racing. However, he and the team have dismissed the rumors. However, there is still one more seat up for grabs in the team.

Frankie Muniz is a Ford driver and could be paired alongside Hailie Deegan at AM Racing. An Xfinity ride at Emerling-Gase Motorsports could also be an option for the 38-year-old.

Frankie Muniz reflects on his learnings from his rookie NASCAR season

Frankie Muniz stole the limelight in the 2023 ARCA Menards season, which was dominated by 18-year-old Jesse Love, who eventually won the championship.

Muniz was a title contender early in the season, but his results faltered late in the season. The #30 Rette Jones Racing Ford driver reflected on his rookie year and hopes to work on his race craft and his race pace. He said at the season finale:

"The biggest thing that I need to get better at is just my racecraft, being on track, passing people. I had some good battles out there but I don't know how to get by people, without hitting them..."

He added:

"It was a good year, I learned a lot. Obviously, the front half of the year, I had more joyous moments than the second half of the year. I appreciate my team so much, they worked really, really so hard...every single week to get us here. Sad it's over but I'm happy for the reset for the next year."