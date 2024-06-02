“Holy s**t”- Dale Earnhardt Jr. left in awe of the three-wide finish at Langley Speedway

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was shocked after witnessing a memorable three-wide battle at the Langley Speedway birth a bristle-thin victory margin. The 125-lap CARS Tour race saw a turnaround as the late stages of the dash created challenges among the contenders.

The 0.400-mile oval hosted the zMAX CARS Tour Late Model Stock Car "VisitHampton.com 125" feature race and 24 late model cars battled for the top spot. Connor Hall entered the race as the defending champion, fielding his #22 car. His rival Brent Crews dominated the majority of the race with a lead over the first 100 laps to his name.

While Hall saw his win on the home track slipping from his grasp, the #23 car of Kade Brown spun at Turn 2 and a caution was issued with just 15 laps for the race to wrap up. Thus, the field was reset and the gap enjoyed by the leaders was reset.

Trending

After the late-race restart, Connor Hall, Brent Crews, and Karson Kvapil fought back and forth for the top spot, leading to an exhilarating three-wide battle. Hall won the race by 0.007 seconds. Dale Earnhardt Jr. cherished the action-packed racing and was shocked by the noteworthy finish.

Expand Tweet

"That was one hell of a show @CARSTour Holy shit," Earnhardt Jr. wrote via X.

Expand Tweet

Tyler Reddick concurs with Dale Earnhardt Jr. about his "crazy finish" remark on Connor Hall's Langley triumph

After Dale Earnhardt Jr. expressed his awe, the 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick shared a similar notion. The late-race restart resurrected the battle for contention on Lap 110, and Connor Hall took the lead after overtaking from outside the #03 car tamed by Brenden Queen. However, while battling for the lead, Queen got a nudge from Brent Crew's #29 car, which led to a piece of debris clinging off the rear bumper.

With just 8 laps to go, the untreated wreck proved costly for the #03 driver and he spun out on the track and finished his run in 14th place after plummeting from the runner-up spot. On the other hand, during the final restart, Carson Kvapil and Connor Hall fought a bumper-to-bumper battle for the lead, but the #22 driver swerved through the outside and dominated the asphalt until the checkered flag dropped.

The close fight between Hall, Brent Crews, and Kvapil concluded with the homeboy defending his win by a minuscule margin of 0.007 seconds over the runner-up, Crews.

After Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacted to the three-wide finish, Tyler Reddick gave his verdict on the same.

"That was a crazy finish! Wow 🤯," the #45 Toyota driver wrote via X.

Expand Tweet

Connor Hall, Brenden Queen, Layne Riggs, Kaden Honeycutt, and Deac McCaskill entered the recently wrapped-up 125-lap dash with a win from the Late Model Stock Car at Langley Speedway already etched to their names.