Kevin Harvick and team “committed” to grow Cars Tour ahead of 2024 season

On Monday (November 27), the CARS Tour’s ownership group consisting of Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kevin Harvick, Jeff Burton, and Justin Marks announced the schedule for the 2024 season. In addition, the group also revealed the zMAX as the series title sponsor for next season and confirmed the renewal of FloRacing as its official broadcast partner for the second season in a row.

Since the four motorsports icons took over and acquired the major stakes. The CARS Tour has seen significant success. Whether in terms of popularity, management or competition, the series has come a long way, increasing demand, and attracting more viewers than ever before.

Expand Tweet

Expressing his happiness after announcing the schedule, Kevin Harvick said:

“This year we committed ourselves to helping grow an already-established CARS Tour and regional asphalt racing as a whole. Having the opportunity to bring on a respected brand and partner like zMAX does so much for the health and professionalism of the zMAX CARS Tour.”

Kevin Harvick is involved in the CARS Tour through team ownership, the Kevin Harvick Incorporated. The team featured in a Late Model Stock car competing part-time in the series in 2023. The 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion competed in a single race at North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2023 and Layne Riggs drove the #62 Ford for the remainder of the season.

Kevin Harvick and three other NASCAR legend revealed 2024 zMAX CARS Tour schedule

2024 zMAX CARS Tour season will consist of a total of 19 events. Southern National Motorsports Park will host the opening races of the both the Late Model Stock Car and Pro Late Model seasons in March.

Expand Tweet

Below is the complete schedule for 2024 zMAX CARS Tour season:

March 2 - Southern National Motorsports Park (PLM) March 9 - Southern National Motorsports Park (LMSC) March 23 - New River All American Speedway (LMSC) April 6 - Hickory Motor Speedway (LMSC/PLM) April 20 - Orange County Speedway (LMSC/PLM) May 3 - Ace Speedway (LMSC/PLM) May 14 - North Wilkesboro Speedway (PLM) May 15 - North Wilkesboro Speedway (LMSC) May 25 - Tri-County Speedway (LMSC/PLM) June 1 - Langley Speedway-Hampton, Virginia (LMSC) June 15 - Dominion Raceway-Thornburg, Virginia (LMSC) July 3 - Caraway Speedway (LMSC/PLM) July 27 - Hickory Motor Speedway (LMSC/PLM) August 9 - Ace Speedway (LMSC/PLM) August 24 - Wake County Speedway (LMSC) August 30 - Florence Motor Speedway (LMSC/PLM) September 14 - South Boston Speedway (LMSC/PLM) October 12 - Tri-County Speedway (LMSC/PLM) October 18 - North Wilkesboro Speedway (PLM) October 19 - North Wilkesboro Speedway (LMSC)