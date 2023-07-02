Why was Kevin Harvick disqualified from the CARS Tour win?

CARS Tour's latest event at Caraway Speedway in Sophia, North Carolina, last Wednesday, June 28, spelled disaster for veteran NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick. Officially in his final full-time season in the highest echelon of the sport, Harvick decided to return to his roots in 2023.

Having started out in Late Model stock car racing prior to his ascend in the stock car racing scene, Harvick's appearance in the race last weekend did not pan out as expected.

According to a statement made by CARS Tour on Thursday, the part-owner of the series was stripped of his victory at the 0.45-mile-long track. The reason for the Stewart-Haas Racing driver's disqualification came down to a technical infraction found by the officials post-race.

Inspection of the car owned by Layne Riggs revealed a part over tolerance. Further reports surrounding the part pinned it down to be a tolerance sway bar diameter. The statement released by the grassroots asphalt late model series also mentioned Kevin Harvick Inc. accepting their oversight and agreeing to the penalties handed to the team thereafter.

CARS Tour returns to racing ways on July 29, 2023, at Hickory Motor Speedway in Newton, North Carolina.

Kevin Harvick's thoughts on whether more events like Chicago City Street Race will be beneficial for NASCAR

Speaking his mind after a torrid qualifying session which saw him crash out, Kevin Harvick spoke on whether NASCAR needs more events such as the Grant Park 220. Elaborating on how he feels a balance needs to be stricken between fans at the event for concerts and die-hard race fans there to watch only the racing action, he said:

"Whether its a concert or a race, you kind of find that middle ground to do something different to do multiple things at the event. It allows you to have a compromise with the people who don't want to be at the race in order to have any events happening in a cool city."

After a dismal qualifying effort of P35 due to a crash during the session, Kevin Harvick will be looking forward to making some moves during the race on Sunday, July 2.

Described as a "very raceable track" by Busch Light Pole Award winner Denny Hamlin, Harvick sure hopes passing opportunities make for an exciting race for the drivers as well as fans. The Grant Park 220 goes live on July 2, 2023, at 5:00 pm ET.

