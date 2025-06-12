"Holy smokes": Dale Earnhardt Jr. fired up as half-brother Kerry Earnhardt prepares to end 16-year racing break

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was delighted to learn about a surprise comeback by his half-brother Kerry Earnhardt. The former NASCAR driver is set to return to driving this weekend, after a 16-year hiatus from competitive racing in the Grand National Super Series (GNSS).

Kerry will drive at Tri-County Motor Speedway on June 12 in place of AJ Henriksen, who will miss out due to family commitments. The moment was made public through a social media post by NASCAR crew member Colby Evans, which Dale Jr. reposted and wrote:

"Holy smokes this is amazing news."

The unexpected return was confirmed on Wednesday via the official GNSS Facebook page. Kerry Earnhardt will pilot the ECC Motorsports No. 56 in a couple of 50-lap sprint races at the 4/10-mile Tri-County oval in Granite Falls, North Carolina, for prize money of $750.

These races form part of a southeastern-based amateur stock car series that uses former NASCAR National Series cars. Over the years, the GNSS has also attracted big names such as ex-Cup Series driver Jeremy Mayfield and YouTuber Mitchell Stapleton.

(L-R) Teresa Earnhardt, Kerry Earnhardt, Kelley Earnhardt, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Taylor Earnhardt during the 2010 NASCAR Hall of Fame. Source: Getty

Kerry was born to Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Latane Brown and is the eldest of the Earnhardt siblings, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt Miller. Though he never achieved national fame like his brother, Kerry carved out a modest racing career between 1998 and 2009 across NASCAR's Busch (now Xfinity) Series, Craftsman Truck Series, and ARCA Menards Series.

Kerry's most notable campaign came in 2001 when he won three of five ARCA starts. His sons, Bobby and Jeffrey Earnhardt, have also pursued racing ventures. Dale Jr., who himself races part-time in regional Late Model events and is part of the Prime Video broadcast team, clearly appreciated the news.

When Dale Earnhardt Jr. raced against his father and step-brother at Michigan in 2000

Dale Earnhardt (3) and his son, Dale Earnhardt Jr. (8), during the Budweiser Shootout at Daytona International Speedway. Source: Imagn

On August 20, 2000, at Michigan International Speedway, the NASCAR Winston Cup Series witnessed a milestone. Dale Earnhardt Sr. raced with his sons, Kerry Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt Jr., in the Pepsi 400 presented by Meijer. This was only the second time in Cup history that a father raced alongside two of his sons after Lee Petty raced his sons, Richard and Maurice.

Expand Tweet

However, the trio saw varied results at the Michigan Cup Series race. Dale Sr. finished sixth after starting back in 37th place, and Dale Jr., in his rookie season, came home 31st after winning pole position and leading 13 laps. Kerry's outing, however, was short-lived. He spun in the No. 71 Chevrolet for Marcis Auto Racing and exited the race after just five laps.

Though fleeting, the moment has grown in significance over the years. Now, 25 years later, with Kerry returning to race and Dale Jr. reacting as a fan first, that family legacy continues to leave its mark across generations and racetracks.

