Honda is still in talks with NASCAR for a 4th OEM as discussions start “heating up”, says Steve O’Donnell

Talks about the entry of a new auto manufacturer in NASCAR are approaching a vital point, as is reflected by NASCAR COO Steve O’Donnell's comments, who says discussions are “heating up”.

With the racing series beginning its 2024 regular season in Daytona, discussions about the incorporation of a fourth manufacturer, or OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer), into the racing series are intensifying.

O'Donnell pointed out the importance of this new setup not only for the competitive operation of the organization but also for an enhanced diversification of interest in this sport among the fans as well as the corporate partners. He said (via The Sports Business Journal):

“The great thing is you talk about our current partners, they’ve been tremendous not only with current technology in the car but being very open to new technology whether it be a different engine architecture or what we race, so those discussions are always forward-thinking.

He added:

"And our current partners are very open to new OEMs coming in and open to having conversations about that possibility.”

NASCAR has been in pursuit of diversifying the manufacturer stable beyond General Motors, Ford, and Toyota for over a decade. Talks with possible candidates such as Honda have remained ongoing, but concrete development is missing. However, recent revelations from the organization's COO seem to point to a coming breakthrough.

The presence of a fourth OEM represents a new competitive opportunity for the organization. O’Donnell also noted that a spot in NASCAR is fruitful for manufacturers themselves, as they are aware that it would help them boost their market presence and sales.

“ [Automakers] know that at the end of the day, being in NASCAR sells cars. It’s a proven thing, and it’s a place OEMs want to be and should be.”

Ticket options and availability for 2024 for NASCAR's Daytona 500

The allocated grandstand tickets for the Daytona 500 sold out three months ago, but there is still a chance for fans to watch the race at Daytona International Speedway.

Reserved Grandstand Seats: Tickets are on sale at SeatGeek.com. The website also offers a last chance for the fans to join the race by purchasing the already-reserved grandstand seats.

Infield Admission Package: Gives access to the Hard Rock Bet Fanzone for $150. Kids under 12 are admitted for free when accompanied by a paying adult.

31 Degrees Experience: VIP hospitality package of $2000 per person with extra privileges and amenities.

Tickets are available on daytonainternationalspeedway.com.