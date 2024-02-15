NASCAR 2024: Daytona 500 qualifying results at Daytona International Speedway

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 15, 2024 10:39 IST
Only a few days remain until the kick-off of the official 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season with the 66th annual Daytona 500 which will be held this Sunday at Daytona International Speedway. Fans are eagerly awaiting the start of the new season of the Cup Series.

The Daytona 500 will be contested at the 2.5-mile-long high-banked Superspeedway. 40 out of 42 drivers will advance for over 200 laps on Sunday to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

In Wednesday’s qualifying session, Team Penske driver Joey Logano scored the pole for Sunday’s Daytona 500 with a time of 49.465 and a speed of 181.947 mph.

It marked his first Daytona 500 pole for Team Penske and the first pole for a Ford driver since Carl Edwards recorded the 2012 season at The Great American Race.

Meanwhile, Logano’s fellow Ford driver Michael McDowell will share the front row after turning a lap of 181.686 mph.

By posting the top two speeds among the six unchartered cars, Anthony Alfredo and David Ragan locked their spots in Sunday's main event. Jimmie Johnson, BJ McLeod, JJ Yeley, and Kaz Grala are the four drivers left vying for the final two spots

According to the Daytona 500 qualifying rules, only Logano and McDowell have secured their spot in the race. The rest of the grid will be determined through NASCAR's Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 and Duel 2 on Thursday.

2024 Daytona 500 qualifying results

Here are the qualifying results from Wednesday night’s single-car qualifying session at Daytona:

  1. #22 - Joey Logano
  2. #34 - Michael McDowell
  3. #5 - Kyle Larson
  4. #2 - Austin Cindric
  5. #9 - Chase Elliott
  6. #24 - William Byron
  7. #3 - Austin Dillon
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #1 - Ross Chastain
  10. #21 - Harrison Burton
  11. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  12. #15 - Riley Herbst (i)
  13. #41 - Ryan Preece
  14. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  15. #17 - Chris Buescher
  16. #10 - Noah Gragson
  17. #48 - Alex Bowman
  18. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  19. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  20. #62 - Anthony Alfredo (i)
  21. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i)
  22. #43 - Erik Jones
  23. #4 - Josh Berry (R)
  24. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  25. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  26. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  27. #60 - David Ragan
  28. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  29. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  30. #51 - Justin Haley
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  32. #20 - Christopher Bell
  33. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  34. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  35. #84 - Jimmie Johnson
  36. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  37. #71 - Zane Smith (R)
  38. #77 - Carson Hocevar (R)
  39. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  40. #78 - B. J. McLeod (i)
  41. #44 - J. J. Yeley (i)
  42. #36 - Kaz Grala (R)

