NASCAR 2024: Daytona 500 qualifying results at Daytona International Speedway

Only a few days remain until the kick-off of the official 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season with the 66th annual Daytona 500 which will be held this Sunday at Daytona International Speedway. Fans are eagerly awaiting the start of the new season of the Cup Series.

The Daytona 500 will be contested at the 2.5-mile-long high-banked Superspeedway. 40 out of 42 drivers will advance for over 200 laps on Sunday to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

In Wednesday’s qualifying session, Team Penske driver Joey Logano scored the pole for Sunday’s Daytona 500 with a time of 49.465 and a speed of 181.947 mph.

It marked his first Daytona 500 pole for Team Penske and the first pole for a Ford driver since Carl Edwards recorded the 2012 season at The Great American Race.

Meanwhile, Logano’s fellow Ford driver Michael McDowell will share the front row after turning a lap of 181.686 mph.

By posting the top two speeds among the six unchartered cars, Anthony Alfredo and David Ragan locked their spots in Sunday's main event. Jimmie Johnson, BJ McLeod, JJ Yeley, and Kaz Grala are the four drivers left vying for the final two spots

According to the Daytona 500 qualifying rules, only Logano and McDowell have secured their spot in the race. The rest of the grid will be determined through NASCAR's Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 and Duel 2 on Thursday.

2024 Daytona 500 qualifying results

Here are the qualifying results from Wednesday night’s single-car qualifying session at Daytona:

#22 - Joey Logano #34 - Michael McDowell #5 - Kyle Larson #2 - Austin Cindric #9 - Chase Elliott #24 - William Byron #3 - Austin Dillon #8 - Kyle Busch #1 - Ross Chastain #21 - Harrison Burton #38 - Todd Gilliland #15 - Riley Herbst (i) #41 - Ryan Preece #14 - Chase Briscoe #17 - Chris Buescher #10 - Noah Gragson #48 - Alex Bowman #12 - Ryan Blaney #99 - Daniel Suárez #62 - Anthony Alfredo (i) #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i) #43 - Erik Jones #4 - Josh Berry (R) #31 - Daniel Hemric #6 - Brad Keselowski #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #60 - David Ragan #23 - Bubba Wallace #54 - Ty Gibbs #51 - Justin Haley #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #7 - Corey LaJoie #11 - Denny Hamlin #84 - Jimmie Johnson #45 - Tyler Reddick #71 - Zane Smith (R) #77 - Carson Hocevar (R) #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #78 - B. J. McLeod (i) #44 - J. J. Yeley (i) #36 - Kaz Grala (R)