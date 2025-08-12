“Hopefully, we can carry this momentum”: Daniel Suarez reflects on his Watkins Glen result amid performance slump and uncertain future 

Daniel Suarez has claimed his first top-10 finish in over three months, a result that he delivered at the Watkins Glen race. With a torrid streak of races coming to an end, the Mexican shared his intentions to continue this momentum into the following race weekends, as the post-season will soon start.

Trackhouse Racing struck gold at the Watkins Glen race as Shane van Gisbergen won for a record fourth time in his rookie full-time season. Meanwhile, Suarez and Ross Chastain brought home top-10 finishes, making it a historic day for the team as all three of its charters finished inside the top-10 for the first time.

The 33-year-old claimed a seventh-place result after starting in 19th. With this being his fourth top-10 finish of the year, Suarez reflected on the New York race and shared that he wanted to continue on the momentum from this race into the following race weekends. He said in the post-race interview, via NBC Sports:

"I’m not sure. This place [Watkins Glen International] has been good to me in the past. Like Iowa [Speedway] and Indianapolis [Motor Speedway], there have been a lot of tracks that have been good to me in the past. We’ve just had a lot of accidents and things happen that were out of our control. Hopefully, we can carry this momentum into the next couple of races and get a win."

Daniel Suarez moved two spots up in the drivers' standings to 29th, lowest among the Trackhouse Racing trio.

Daniel Suarez wants to end his partnership with Trackhouse Racing on a high note

Trackhouse Racing's Daniel Suarez at the Wurth 400 race weekend at the Texas Motor Speedway- Source: Imagn

Daniel Suarez joined Trackhouse Racing in 2021 and won his first race with the team in 2022. While he claimed another win last year, his results have often been scarce in comparison to his teammates.

With both Shane van Gisbergen and Ross Chastain having been qualified for the playoffs, the clock is ticking on Suarez's chances of making it into the postseason. The only realistic chance he has is to win at least one of the following two rounds to secure himself a playoff berth.

Opening up on his tenure ending with Trackhouse Racing soon, Suarez asserted that he wanted to end the season on a high note, as he told Frontstretch:

"Richmond is actually a racetrack I really like a lot. So Hopefully we can take this good momentum into next week and continue to build. For me, the playoffs are important, but the most important thing for me is to win. I don’t care if it’s before the playoffs or after the playoffs. I just want to win. I just want to win and end my cycle with Trackhouse on a high."

On the other hand, since the announcement of Daniel Suarez and Trackhouse Racing parting ways after the conclusion of the 2025 season, no major revelations have been made regarding the Mexican's stay on the Cup Series field for the next year. If he cannot secure a drive for 2026, he may even have to step down to NASCAR's ladder series to remain in the American stock car racing sphere.

