“Hopefully Daniel will take over Alex Bowman’s ride”: NASCAR fans stir debate as Suárez confirms Trackhouse exit

On Tuesday (July 1), Daniel Suarez announced that he won’t return to Trackhouse Racing in the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. His Trackhouse exit news has stirred up speculation and debate among fans—especially regarding where Suarez might land next and who will replace him next season.

In a recent interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, the 33-year-old Mexican driver provided more clarity on his decision to mutually part ways with the Justin Marks-founded team. SiriusXM posted the clip of that interview on their official X account, and fans were quick to react to the Mexican driver’s departure, giving their opinion on his future and potential landing spot.

One user speculates that Suarez might replace Alex Bowman in the #48 Hendrick Motorsports car next season. Others opined that he should replace 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace, and some suggested that NASCAR Xfinity rookie Connor Zilisch is a potential contender to fill in the #99 Trackhouse in 2026.

One user wrote:

“Hopefully Daniel will take over Alexia Bowman’s ride in the 48”

“He should replace Wallace next year in the 23” another fan wrote.

“I hope you get the 23 And show them how to win Good luck amigo ” a third fan commented.

“Not really surprised I feel like that ride is waiting for Connor Zilisch” another user added.

“Whoa!! What seat is going to open up for Suarez for 2026 and beyond?” a fifth user wrote.

However, there’s no indication that Bowman is losing his seat, as his contract with HMS runs through the 2026 NASCAR season, and his boss, Rick Hendrick, has voiced confidence in him multiple times. Whereas Wallace signed the multi-year contract extension with 23XI Racing last year and is likely to run at least next season.

“I’m not sad for this” – Daniel Suarez on his mutual Trackhouse exit in NASCAR

Since his Trackhouse departure announcement, Daniel Suarez opened up for the first time with SiriusXM and made things clear that are surrounding this matter. The two-time Cup winner is not worried about this decision.

Here's what Suarez said:

“I want to make sure that you guys and all the people listening (know) I’m not sad for this. This is just a new chapter. That’s all it is. … This is not a sad moment; it’s just a change. This is not something new for me,” he said. “I have known about this for a while. It just happens to be official today. I’m actually a little bit relieved it’s already out and people know about it.”

Daniel Suarez, who drives the #99 Chevrolet ZL1 for Trackhouse Racing, joined the organization in 2021 and was their first driver. Since then, he has been an integral part of the team and earned both of his Cup victories with them at Sonoma Raceway in 2022 and at Atlanta Motor Speedway last season.

It will be interesting to see where Daniel Suarez lands in 2026, as few teams appear to have slots on their rosters next season.

