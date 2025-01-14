“Hopefully I’m able to reward JGR”: Christopher Bell opens up on his return to Chili Bowl after Joe Gibbs’ policy flip-flop 

NASCAR driver Christopher Bell shared his appreciation for competing outside stock car racing and assured that the extracurricular events will not affect his main job with Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR).

Three-time Golden Driller winner, Bell returned to the Chili Bowl Nationals this year after JGR changed its policy on dirt racing. The team allowed its drivers to compete in non-NASCAR events during the NASCAR offseason. During a recent appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Tuesday, Bell talked about the ban being lifted and said:

"I was really surprised, and frankly, I didn't see it coming, but, you know, I'm very appreciative of the freedom to be able to go do, you know, what I love to do and that's drive race cars. So, it is a double-edged sword, and I understand, you know, where Joe Gibbs Racing has been as a whole in the past."

Bell, who last raced on dirt in 2022, added that dirt racing will probably end up helping his main job driving the No. 20 Toyota Camry in the NASCAR Cup Series.

"I want to be really respectful of the races that I choose to run and make sure that, you know, I'm not jeopardizing anything on my day job, which is driving the number 20 NASCAR Cup Series Camry ... And I think that, you know, hopefully, I'm able to reward JGR with better performances early in the season because I have been racing and I'm not going to have that off-season rust."

Bell also competed in the 25th Tulsa Shootout earlier this month and defeated Kyle Larson in the Non-Wing Outlaw final race to take home the Silver Driller. The Oklahoma native also won the Winged Outlaw championship at Tulsa in 2018.

"It is the greatest" - Christopher Bell after winning the qualifying night at Chili Bowl Nationals

Christopher Bell won the O’Reilly Invitational Race of Champions at the 39th Chili Bowl Nationals this Monday. He led all 25 laps of the race with 19 drivers at Tulsa Expo Center in Oklahoma and said:

"I freaking love this place, man. It is the greatest. I’m just glad I get to be here with all you great race fans. This is just so much fun. So fun to be able to come back and run these dirt cars." (via si.com)

Bell will race again on Thursday for a spot in the Chili Bowl A-Main. The event is available to watch live at FloRacing. He will also return to sprint car racing in February in Kreitz Racing’s No. 69K. The 30-year-old will race at the opening races of World of Outlaws (on February 5) and Kubota High Limit (on March 13) at Volusia Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway, respectively.

