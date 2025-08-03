"Hopefully she's with us": Penske’s Ryan Blaney calls Iowa a personal crown jewel for its deep family roots

Ryan Blaney will be in action for the NASCAR Cup Series race, Iowa Corn 350, this weekend at the Iowa Speedway. This race holds special significance for the 31-year-old driver, as he has an emotional and personal connection to Iowa, with many of his family members residing in the area. Blaney, who took the victory during the inaugural Iowa Corn 350 race last season, talked about his connection to this track ahead of Sunday's race.Blaney dominated the race last time around, leading 201 out of the total 350 laps. He expressed that the race at the Iowa Speedway is a crown jewel event for him, as his entire family comes to watch the race. The Team Penske driver lost his grandmother this year and was able to give her the happiness of celebrating his Iowa win during the last time around.Blaney opened up about his deep connection with the track while talking to the media during the Iowa Corn 350 race weekend.&quot;It was a crown jewel for me personally, just because of my ties here. It's where my mom is from, and I spent a lot of time up here as a kid at my grandparents' house. It's really special, and even more especially this year, my grandmother passed away a few months ago, so that was special for her when we won last year. Hopefully she is with us this weekend,&quot; Ryan Blaney said via NBC Sports' Dustin Long on X.With only four races left in the regular season, Blaney would look to deliver a strong performance during this weekend's race at Iowa. He has already clinched his spot in the 2025 NASCAR playoffs by winning the race at Nashville in June.Ryan Blaney and Bubba Wallace reflect upon their friendshipRyan Blaney and Bubba Wallace have been close friends since the early days of their racing careers. The duo regularly takes jibes and makes fun of each other, resulting in some wholesome moments around the garage. After Wallace's recent victory at the Brickyard 400, it made both drivers winners of a crown jewel race, with Blaney winning the Coca-Cola 600 back in 2023.Ryan Blaney made a hilarious remark on Wallace after his victory last weekend.“I like him less and less every year.“I like him less and less every year,&quot; Blaney said via NASCAR.Wallace also commented, appreciating his unique relationship with Ryan Blaney, which is pretty uncommon in a competitive sport.&quot;Blaney and I, we live 10 minutes apart from each other. We see each other all the time. He’s there for me and I’m there for him, and through the good, through the bad, you always try to be like that shoulder to lean on. I truly appreciate him and what he’s been able to do for me in my career,” Wallace said via NASCAR.Both drivers have sealed their spots in the NASCAR playoffs this season, with Ryan Blaney ranked 7th in Cup Series rankings and Bubba Wallace 11th. The duo will be in action for the Iowa Corn 350 race this weekend and hopes to deliver strong results for their team.