How did Bubba Wallace Jr. perform at NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas?

Bubba Wallace Jr. has been receiving flak for his performances in the 2022 season so far. The 23XI Racing driver has not had the best showing on track since his second-place finish at the 2022 Daytona 500.

However, his weekend at the Circuit of the Americas proved how both the car and driver need to work in tandem for a good result. The 28-year-old was on double duty with a drive in the Xfinity Series as well the Cup Series.

Wallace Jr. finished in 28th position in the Pit Boss 250. On Sunday, he returned to his usual Cup Series drive when a tire came off his No. 23 Toyota Camry during the race. The runaway tire bounced off the inside wall back onto the track.

Watch the bizarre incident below:

Bubba Wallace loses a wheel in turn 16 at @COTA Per #NASCAR rules, this will most likely lead to a 4-race suspension for Wallace’s crew chief and two other crew members. Bubba Wallace loses a wheel in turn 16 at @COTA. Per #NASCAR rules, this will most likely lead to a 4-race suspension for Wallace’s crew chief and two other crew members. @BubbaWallace https://t.co/jmdCSzDzii

Wallace Jr. took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the incident and to vent some of his frustration. He wrote:

"All ya can do is laugh. Ha"

The 23XI Racing driver has not had the best of luck at the Austin, Texas track as he crashed last year as well at the rain-soaked Circuit of the Americas.

Bubba Wallace Jr.'s Xfinity appearance at COTA

Bubba Wallace Jr. was a busy man this past weekend as he drove in both the Xfinity Series and Cup Series races.

The Mobile, Alabama native teamed up with Joe Gibbs Racing to drive the No. 18 Toyota GR Supra on Saturday. His car was sponsored by the popular aerated beverage brand, Dr. Pepper.

Wallace Jr. has history with Joe Gibbs Racing as he started his career with the team. He will once again drive for them in Indianapolis later this year. Wallace Jr. will now look to next week's Toyota Owners 400 to get back on track. The race is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. EST on April 3.

