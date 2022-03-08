How did Bubba Wallace Jr. perform at NASCAR Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

NASCAR’s Pennzoil 400 didn’t pan out as Bubba Wallace Jr. expected after finishing the race in the 25th position. However, things could have turned ugly for him following Erik Jones's spinning car that almost ended his race.

The No. 43 driver lost his way while taking a corner and ended up hitting the wall before spinning in the middle of the tracks. FOX: NASCAR on Twitter highlighted his crash, stating that:

"Whoa. Erik Jones slams the wall and then Bubba Wallace hooks it hard left to miss slamming into the 43."

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX "Whoa. Erik Jones slams the wall and then Bubba Wallace hooks it hard left to miss slamming into the 43."

Bubba Wallace Jr., on the other hand, was behind and braved the move by diverging at the right angle, taking a long slide before continuing with the race. The move earned him praise from his NASCAR fans. On Twitter, one fan posted that:

“'Don’t worry Bubba, we’re making big changes here.'- Bootie Barker"

Tristan Avides 🇵🇭🇺🇸/💛💙 @AvidesTristan “Don’t worry Bubba, we’re making big changes here.”- Bootie Barker



“I DON’T NEED BIG CHANGES, I NEED A NEW GODDAMN RACECAR!”- Bubba



Oof. “Don’t worry Bubba, we’re making big changes here.”- Bootie Barker“I DON’T NEED BIG CHANGES, I NEED A NEW GODDAMN RACECAR!”- BubbaOof.

As the 2022 Pennzoil 400 goes down in the history books, his finish won’t be remembered, but the scene of how he swerved from the wreck will never be erased from the minds of his die-hard fans.

Wallace Jr. completed the race with +13 points in the NASCAR Cup Series table. Currently, the Talladega winner stands in 10th position with 78 points, making a tier with Austin Dillon in the NASCAR Cup Series table points.

Bubba Wallace Jr.'s performance since the kick-off of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season

Bubba Wallace Jr. opened the season on a high note, finishing as the runner-up in the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. However, things have taken a turn, and he is slowly losing ground.

Judging from his recent performance of the Wise Power 400 and the recently concluded Pennzoil 400, it’s clear he needs to put in extra work. During the NASCAR Wise Power 400, Wallace Jr. was eliminated with 43 laps to go after he was involved in a crash that also affected Brad Keselowski.

Bubba Wallace Jr. later took full responsibility for the crash and apologized to Keselowski for excluding him from the winning list.

As he prepares for the Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Arizona’s Phoenix Raceway, Wallace Jr. will be hunting for his second career win after winning the 2021 Talladega.

The win was the first win for his new team, 23XI Racing, and marked the second Cup Series victory to be clinched by an African-American driver.

With four seasons to go, he has one win from 13 top ten finishes and has not won any pole in the last three seasons. He is hoping to get at least one this season.

