“How can you bet against that?”: Kyle Busch backing $90M Chief’s star Travis Kelce to get the 1st TD in Super Bowl LIX

Kyle Busch has weighed in on the upcoming Super Bowl LIX featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The NASCAR champion believes the Chiefs will get the first touchdown courtesy of Travis Kelce.

Busch is a 39-year-old NASCAR driver under Richard Childress Racing. Keeping the intensity of the Super Bowl in mind, Busch predicted that quarterback Patrick Mahomes would pass the football to Kelce, Chief's tight end worth $90 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), for the first touchdown of the match.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, Kyle Busch shared his first TD pick for the NFL season finale, saying:

"My pick for the big game on Sunday for the first score is the Chiefs."

"I know. I know. I know. Come on. Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce... because how can you bet against that? I mean come on," Busch added.

While Kyle Busch is known to be a Dallas Broncos fan, the NASCAR driver is rooting for the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs this Super Bowl LIX.

If the Chiefs win against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, they will become the first team to three-peat in the Super Bowl era. This would also give the team its fifth championship and Travis Kelce his fourth Super Bowl ring.

Source: Imagn

After the NFL's big game, Kyle Busch will enter NASCAR's Speedweek at Daytona International Speedway. Busch will drive the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro in the Bluegreen Vacations Duels on February 13 to determine his starting position in the Daytona 500 on Sunday.

Busch may be a 63-time Cup race winner but is still chasing his first Daytona 500 victory.

Kyle Busch shared his thoughts on 2025 following a disappointing season last year

In an interview with veteran NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass, Kyle Busch set goals for the 2025 Cup Series season. He aims to rack up race victories this year after failing to park his car on victory lane even once in 2024.

Busch said (via Fox Sports):

"You know, you gotta win, right? And unfortunately we weren't able to win last year, so being able to get back to victory lane, being able to build on some consistency, and, you know, getting those Top 5s and Top 10s, getting that number higher than what was this year, is definitely paramount."

The Las Vegas native also touched on the DNFs that hurt his chances of scoring a win last year. The 2024 season marked the end of his 19-year streak of winning at least one race in a year and his 11-year playoff appearance streak.

"So, had a rough summer last year, had a lot of DNFs in that stretch that kind of brought us outside the playoff rank, and being able to get ourselves in contention. So definitely want to have a lot better sense of all of that earlier in the year would be better. But you know, it's always a long year, and you got to fight it out every week," Busch added.

One of Kyle Busch's best finishes last year was in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona where he took the white flag first. However, Harrison Burton got a push from Parker Retzlaff to the lead and eventually won the race over the RCR driver.

Busch ended the 2024 season with five top-5 and 10 top-10 finishes.

The 2025 season will be the veteran driver's 21st year in the premier series. He will compete alongside teammate Austin Dillon who will drive the No. 3 Chevy.

