How can fans immerse themselves in all NASCAR races on DirecTV, including five exclusive Cup Series events on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime Video has secured the rights to broadcast five exclusive NASCAR Cup Series events, starting with last weekend's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Up next, the streaming giant heads to Nashville Superspeedway. For fans adjusting to the platform shift, DirecTV offers a one-stop destination for full-season coverage of all three NASCAR Series.

Prime Video's NASCAR debut at Charlotte averaged a whopping 2.72 million viewers, making it the third-highest viewership of this season. Although lower than last year's numbers, the broadcast has an added advantage of fewer commercials and lengthy pre-race and post-race segments. Amazon's exclusive run continues through June 22 at Pocono Raceway. Meanwhile, the Xfinity Series airs on The CW, and the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series remains on FOX and FS1.

With the Cup Series usually split across FOX, FS1, TNT, USA Network, and NBC, Prime Video's addition can make it tricky for fans to keep track. The DirecTV app provides a streamlined solution, bringing all the coverage together, including the Xfinity and Truck Series. Moreover, DirecTV for Business customers can access Prime Video through the app's GeminiTM interface, which integrates all video streaming subscriptions into its platform.

The service costs $59.99 a month and provides nationwide coverage through a variety of sports packages across 40 specialty and regional sports networks.

On Friday, May 30, NASCAR shared a highlight reel of Prime Video's debut, featuring an intro by the commentary booth's famed member, Dale Earnhardt Jr.

“Our @PrimeVideo debut had everybody talking! Let's revisit some of the highlights with @DaleJr,” NASCAR wrote on X.

Memorial Weekend also witnessed Kyle Larson's double-duty attempt at the Indy 500 and Coke 600. Larson's efforts were also backed by Prime Video, which produced a feature-length documentary following his journey for the past two years.

NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick comments on Prime Video covering Kyle Larson's Indy-Charlotte double

On May 25, Kyle Larson's Indy-Charlotte double saw Prime Video stepping in as his official sponsor for the No.17 Hendrickcars.com Chevrolet Indycar and the No.5 Hendrickcars.com Chevrolet stock car. This partnership comes in addition to the streaming giant's documentary on the attempt, nicknamed the #Hendrick1100.

Reflecting on the partnership, Stacey Rosenson, Head of U.S Sports Marketing at Prime Video, shared a press release, stating (via Speedway Digest):

“Kyle’s double attempt is one of the most exciting storylines in all of sports, and we’re thrilled to be part of it. Having this kind of historic moment unfold live on Prime Video – and capturing it in a documentary film – is a truly unique opportunity.”

For his part, Rick Hendrick explained how the partnership boosts NASCAR amid Larson's challenge.

“They’ve made a bold commitment to our sport, and this is a powerful way to promote their platform across two of the most iconic events in racing,” he said (via Speedway Digest).

Kyle Larson's 2024 attempt was foiled by weather concerns preventing him from reaching the Coca-Cola 600 on time. His efforts last weekend were in vain as well, as he posted a double DNF across both events, failing to complete 1,110 miles on the same day. As such, Tony Stewart's Indy-Charlotte double in 2001 stands untouched.

