How did Chase Elliott get the nickname Chase?

If someone was to address NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott as William Clyde Elliott II, people would probably fail to recognize who is being talked about. Better known as Chase Elliott, the Hendrick Motorsports driver, amongst fans of the sport, the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver has an interesting story behind his nickname 'Chase', which is how the world knows him today.

Son of NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott, Chase burst onto the NASCAR scene in 2016 and has been on a fast track to success ever since. Six years into his stock-car racing career, the 26-year-old has amassed a total of 17 Cup Series wins and 132 top-10 finishes in the sport.

The Dawsonville, Georgia native has also been crowned the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion and looks set to challenge for another championship this year. Elliott heads comfortably into the 2022 Cup Series playoffs with 4 wins to his name so far.

Modern-day NASCAR fans know Elliott as the calm and quiet guy off-track, who prefers to do his talking on the track. He is rarely seen animated or angry inside or outside a racecar, as he believes his actions on the track can speak on his behalf.

One of the more surprising lapses of this calm demeanor came earlier in the year when the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver burst into profanity on the radio during the WISE Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway after making contact with Kyle Larson, his teammate.

How did Chase Elliott get his nickname?

William Clyde "Chase" Elliott II has two popular nicknames that the driver goes by. The nickname "Chase" was given to the Hendrick Motorsports driver by a family friend who thought his actual name did not suit his personality. The unnamed friend went on to call the 'little fellow' Chase, which is how the world knows him today.

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion is also sometimes referred to as 'Awesome Chase from the same place', which plays on his father's nickname, 'Awesome Bill from Dawsonville'.

Catch Chase Elliott racing in Richmond, Virginia at the Richmond Raceway this Sunday as NASCAR prepares to go live for the Federated Auto Parts 400 this weekend.

