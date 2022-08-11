Create
Notifications

NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction, and betting odds for Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway

A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
Yash Soni
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Aug 11, 2022 06:30 PM IST

The Federated Auto Parts 400 marks the 24th race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, August 14, at 3:00 pm ET at the Richmond Raceway. The 0.75-mile-long track features 14 degrees of banking in the first four turns, with 8 degrees on the front stretch and 2 degrees on the backstretch.

The first 23 NASCAR Cup races of the 2022 season saw 15 different winners: Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Kurt Busch, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, and Kevin Harvick.

Fill in the blank:_____ is going to take home the @RichmondRaceway 🏁. https://t.co/KjEsOFGmHL

Byron, Chastain, Hamlin, Logano, and Reddick have two wins each while Elliott has four victories under his belt so far this season.

Heading to Richmond, the defending champion of the event, Martin Truex Jr. has the top betting odds, at +600, to win Sunday’s race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

#NASCAR heads to Richmond as the playoffs inch closer! Opening odds for this Sunday’s race👇Martin Truex Jr. +600Denny Hamlin +600Kyle Busch +700Christopher Bell +900Chase Elliott +900Full Odds 🏁 vegasinsider.com/auto-racing/od…

A two-time winner of the season, Denny Hamlin tied Truex Jr. with the same odds of +600 to win this weekend’s race. He was followed by Kyle Busch at +700, Christopher Bell at +800, and current points table leader Chase Elliott at +900 in the top-five highest betting odds to win the Federated Auto Parts 400.

Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick, who scored a much-needed win last week, enters with the seventh-highest betting odds of +1500 to win back-to-back races.

Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR Federated Auto Parts 400

Here are the odds for all 36 drivers competing at Richmond Raceway:

  1. Martin Truex Jr., +600
  2. Denny Hamlin, +600
  3. Kyle Busch, +700
  4. Christopher Bell, +800
  5. Chase Elliott, +900
  6. Kyle Larson, +1000
  7. Ross Chastain, +1200
  8. Ryan Blaney, +1200
  9. Bubba Wallace, +1500
  10. Kevin Harvick, +1500
  11. Joey Logano, +1500
  12. Tyler Reddick, +2000
  13. William Byron, +2000
  14. Daniel Suarez, +2500
  15. Kurt Busch, +2500
  16. Alex Bowman, +3000
  17. Erik Jones, +5000
  18. Chase Briscoe, +5000
  19. Austin Dillon, +5000
  20. Austin Cindric, +5000
  21. Aric Almirola, +5000
  22. Chris Buescher, +10000
  23. Brad Keselowski, +10000
  24. Justin Haley, +25000
  25. Harrison Burton, +25000
  26. Cole Custer, +25000
  27. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +25000
  28. Michael McDowell, +25000
  29. Noah Gragson, +50000
  30. Cody Ware, +100000
  31. B.J. McLeod, +100000
  32. Ty Dillon, +100000
  33. Landon Cassill, +100000
  34. Todd Gilliland, +100000
  35. Corey Lajoie, +100000
  36. J.J. Yeley, +100000

The live telecast of Sunday’s Federated Auto Parts 400 can be viewed on USA Network and MRN.

Edited by Anurag C

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...