NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction, and betting odds for Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway

The Federated Auto Parts 400 marks the 24th race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, August 14, at 3:00 pm ET at the Richmond Raceway. The 0.75-mile-long track features 14 degrees of banking in the first four turns, with 8 degrees on the front stretch and 2 degrees on the backstretch.
The first 23 NASCAR Cup races of the 2022 season saw 15 different winners: Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Kurt Busch, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, and Kevin Harvick.
Byron, Chastain, Hamlin, Logano, and Reddick have two wins each while Elliott has four victories under his belt so far this season.
Heading to Richmond, the defending champion of the event, Martin Truex Jr. has the top betting odds, at +600, to win Sunday’s race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
A two-time winner of the season, Denny Hamlin tied Truex Jr. with the same odds of +600 to win this weekend’s race. He was followed by Kyle Busch at +700, Christopher Bell at +800, and current points table leader Chase Elliott at +900 in the top-five highest betting odds to win the Federated Auto Parts 400.
Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick, who scored a much-needed win last week, enters with the seventh-highest betting odds of +1500 to win back-to-back races.
Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR Federated Auto Parts 400
Here are the odds for all 36 drivers competing at Richmond Raceway:
- Martin Truex Jr., +600
- Denny Hamlin, +600
- Kyle Busch, +700
- Christopher Bell, +800
- Chase Elliott, +900
- Kyle Larson, +1000
- Ross Chastain, +1200
- Ryan Blaney, +1200
- Bubba Wallace, +1500
- Kevin Harvick, +1500
- Joey Logano, +1500
- Tyler Reddick, +2000
- William Byron, +2000
- Daniel Suarez, +2500
- Kurt Busch, +2500
- Alex Bowman, +3000
- Erik Jones, +5000
- Chase Briscoe, +5000
- Austin Dillon, +5000
- Austin Cindric, +5000
- Aric Almirola, +5000
- Chris Buescher, +10000
- Brad Keselowski, +10000
- Justin Haley, +25000
- Harrison Burton, +25000
- Cole Custer, +25000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +25000
- Michael McDowell, +25000
- Noah Gragson, +50000
- Cody Ware, +100000
- B.J. McLeod, +100000
- Ty Dillon, +100000
- Landon Cassill, +100000
- Todd Gilliland, +100000
- Corey Lajoie, +100000
- J.J. Yeley, +100000
The live telecast of Sunday’s Federated Auto Parts 400 can be viewed on USA Network and MRN.