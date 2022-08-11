NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction, and betting odds for Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway

The Federated Auto Parts 400 marks the 24th race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, August 14, at 3:00 pm ET at the Richmond Raceway. The 0.75-mile-long track features 14 degrees of banking in the first four turns, with 8 degrees on the front stretch and 2 degrees on the backstretch.

The first 23 NASCAR Cup races of the 2022 season saw 15 different winners: Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Kurt Busch, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, and Kevin Harvick.

Byron, Chastain, Hamlin, Logano, and Reddick have two wins each while Elliott has four victories under his belt so far this season.

Heading to Richmond, the defending champion of the event, Martin Truex Jr. has the top betting odds, at +600, to win Sunday’s race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

A two-time winner of the season, Denny Hamlin tied Truex Jr. with the same odds of +600 to win this weekend’s race. He was followed by Kyle Busch at +700, Christopher Bell at +800, and current points table leader Chase Elliott at +900 in the top-five highest betting odds to win the Federated Auto Parts 400.

Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick, who scored a much-needed win last week, enters with the seventh-highest betting odds of +1500 to win back-to-back races.

Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR Federated Auto Parts 400

Here are the odds for all 36 drivers competing at Richmond Raceway:

Martin Truex Jr., +600 Denny Hamlin, +600 Kyle Busch, +700 Christopher Bell, +800 Chase Elliott, +900 Kyle Larson, +1000 Ross Chastain, +1200 Ryan Blaney, +1200 Bubba Wallace, +1500 Kevin Harvick, +1500 Joey Logano, +1500 Tyler Reddick, +2000 William Byron, +2000 Daniel Suarez, +2500 Kurt Busch, +2500 Alex Bowman, +3000 Erik Jones, +5000 Chase Briscoe, +5000 Austin Dillon, +5000 Austin Cindric, +5000 Aric Almirola, +5000 Chris Buescher, +10000 Brad Keselowski, +10000 Justin Haley, +25000 Harrison Burton, +25000 Cole Custer, +25000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +25000 Michael McDowell, +25000 Noah Gragson, +50000 Cody Ware, +100000 B.J. McLeod, +100000 Ty Dillon, +100000 Landon Cassill, +100000 Todd Gilliland, +100000 Corey Lajoie, +100000 J.J. Yeley, +100000

The live telecast of Sunday’s Federated Auto Parts 400 can be viewed on USA Network and MRN.

