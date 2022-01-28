How does Clash at LA Coliseum qualifying work?

We're days away from the 2022 Busch Clash at LA Coliseum, NASCAR's debut event at the historic venue. The Clash will take place on a temporary 1/4-mile asphalt track in Los Angeles, about half the size of Bristol.

The event's format will be similar to that of Bowman Gray Stadium or any local short track. The Clash will have one practice session and single-car qualifying followed by heat races to determine who races in the 23-car Feature Event.

The Clash at LA Coliseum is a full weekend event

The weekend will kick off with the sole practice session, starting on Saturday, February 5 at 12:30 pm ET.

Race teams will have the opportunity to make adjustments and set up their cars for single-car qualifying Saturday night. Driver lap times will determine the starting line-up for Sunday's heat races.

Four 25-lap heat races will kick off on Sunday afternoon at 3:00 pm ET. The four fastest qualifying times from Saturday will start on the pole in each of the four heat races. The next four fastest times will start in second place in each heat race, and so on.

The top four finishers in each heat race — 16 in total — will advance to Sunday night's feature race.

Drivers who fail to qualify through heat races can still qualify through one of two Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) races. Each LCQ race is 50 laps, and the top three cars in each race will move on to the feature.

The final spot left will be reserved for the highest points earner in the 2021 standings who did not yet qualify for the feature via the heat races or the LCQs. That technically means that Kyle Larson is the only driver "locked in" to the feature race.

And with that, the 23-car field will be set for Sunday evening's 150-lap feature race at 6:00 pm ET to settle who wins the first-ever Clash at LA Coliseum.

