How did Hailie Deegan do in truck races?

After announcing her debut in the NASCAR Xfinity Series earlier this week, Hailie Deegan has been the talk of the town in the junior stock car racing circles. The 21-year-old driver will be getting a taste of the series that sits one step above the Camping World Truck Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 15, 2022, at the Alsco Uniforms 302. The David Gilliland Racing driver has been a popular face for the last two years as she has been in the sport and has managed to pull more fans in due to her gender, as well as her fresh outlook at racing.

The Temecula, California native's time in the Truck Series has been somewhat questionable, as Hailie Deegan has not particularly performed as per expectations. Before last weekend's Chevy Silverado 250 at Talladega Superspeedway, Deegan had managed to finish in the top 10 only three times. Last Sunday's 250-mile-long race saw her achieve her career-best result in the series with a P6 finish. The weekend was not without its drama, however, as a serious mishap on the pit road saw one of Deegan's tire carriers being suspended during the race.

Hailie Deegan managed to come in too fast during green flag pit stops and knock the wheel out of one of her tire carrier's hands. The runaway wheel crossed the pit lane and ended up in the grass, before the crew member ran to retrieve it, crossing the pit lane. This costly mistake, saw him being escorted off the track's premises with his credentials withheld by the governing body.

Although she seems to be lacking consistently behind her teammate Tanner Gray, a good result at Talladega will help boost Deegan's confidence going into her Xfinity Series debut later this month.

Hailie Deegan speaks on her long-term future in the sport

After announcing her Xfinity Series debut on her official YouTube channel, Hailie Deegan went on to address the second most popular question, which has been about her future plans in the sport.

Deegan clarified what her outlook for 2023 looks like, and said:

"I don’t know yet what I’m going to be doing next year. I wish I knew and had it figured out already, but we're still working through a few things. No news on that yet, but at least for the time being, we're going for our first Xfinity race in Las Vegas. I could not be more excited."

The NASCAR Cup Series goes live from Charlotte Roval this Sunday for the Bank of America Roval 400.

