How did Jordan Taylor fare in the CARS Tour Pro Late Model event at North Wilkesboro?

Full-time Corvette Racing driver in the IMSA WaeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Jordan Taylor, is one guy who seems to be interested in both his day job at IMSA, as well as stock car racing.

Taylor began his NASCAR journey as a test driver alongside former F1 driver and 2009 champion Jenson Button and seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson for the Garage 57 project. He has made quick inroads into the sport ever since.

The 32-year-old driver has been seen filling in for an injured Chase Elliott as well during this season's EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix held at the Circuit of the Americas. Getting his first taste of what stock car racing is all about, Jordan Taylor was shocked to see the amount of contact the cars and drivers are able to get away with.

The Orlando, Flordia native's most recent foray into the world of NASCAR came during the CARS Tour Late Model event at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The 0.625-mile track saw major names from the highest echelon of the sport take part ahead of this weekend's All Star Race.

Taylor drove his #1 entry fielded by E33 Motorsports to a final position of P20 as the 100-lap-long event drew to a close. Speaking to Jeff Gordon, Jordan Taylor looked to be serious about his intentions in NASCAR, as he inquired:

"Now that I've gotten a taste of the NASCAR side, I would love to try to do more. I spoke to Jeff (Gordon) a couple days after the Cup race and asked if it would ever be realistic for someone like me to make a switch."

Jeff Gordon's advice for Jordan Taylor going forward in his NASCAR career

Four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon had words of advice for Jordan Taylor, who seemed to be reasonably enthusiastic about his chances in stock car racing.

Getting a positive reply from one of the greats of the sport to his aspirations being realistic, Taylor was adviced to start from the ground up in stock car racing.

Starting with the Late Model Series, Taylor's first experience in the junior NASCAR Series might not have yielded the best results, but it serves as a crucial stepping stone to getting the hang of heavy, powerful stock cars. After all, SportsCars are a completely different animal compared to the NASCAR Next Gen car, with high downforce and much better cornering ability.

Jordan Taylor is also set to make his Xfinity Series debut soon. He will be seen behind the wheel of the #10 entry fielded by Kaulig Racing in Portland next month.

Poll : 0 votes