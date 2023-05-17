3 drivers to watch out for during NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway

NASCAR's highly anticipated visit to North Carolina's North Wilkesboro Speedway is finally here with drivers ready to race on the 0.6-mile-long short track on Sunday, May 21.

The All-Star Race will see drivers and teams compete at the historic racetrack for a chance to win $1 million in prize money. The Cup Series' return to the venue after more than 25 years marks the 2023 season's break from regular points-paying races in favor of an all-out dash for cash at the historic track.

With several of the drivers excited to get going on the 30+-year-old tarmac at the track, skill and experience will be crucial for the teams to get good results on the board.

After all, out of all the entries in the highest echelon of the sport, eight current drivers weren't even born when the sport last visited the venue.

However, that does not discount the young guns of the NASCAR Cup Series from competition at Wilkesboro. Here are three drivers that we need to be on the lookout for this Sunday.

#3 Joey Logano

2022 NASCAR Cup Series champion and driver for Team Penske, Joey Logano could be a force to be reckoned with at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The #22 Ford Mustang driver is known to adapt quickly at newer events such as the Bristol Dirt Race, as well as the Clash at the Coliseum, winning both the inaugural events.

Currently sitting in P12 on the driver's standings table, Logano already has a win in 2023 at Atlanta.

#2 Kyle Larson

Two-time winner in the 2023 season, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is one of the most talented wheelmen on the Cup Series field today.

Sitting in P10 on the driver's standings table, Larson has lucked out of a few wins this season due to misfortunes on track.

#1 Ross Chastain

Driving the #1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, Ross Chastain is one of the, if not the most talked about drivers in NASCAR at the moment.

From his raw speed behind the wheel to his recent run-ins with competitors, Chastain always seems to find himself in the conversation. Without a win yet in the 2023 season, the Florida native will be seen being his usual self on the historic track, as if it wasn't already obvious.

NASCAR to look out for potential surface repairs at North Wilkesboro Speedway this weekend

With the 30+-year-old tarmac at North Wilkesboro Speedway one of its defining characteristics this weekend, NASCAR will have to stay on the lookout to balance safety and nostalgia throughout the All-Star weekend.

With imminent repairs along the surface of the track to make it fit for racing, the authorities will stay on the lookout for any curveballs the historic track decides to throw NASCAR's way.

The All-Star Race goes live on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 8:00 pm ET.

