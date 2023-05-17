North Wilkesboro Speedway might require track surface repairs ahead of NASCAR race

With NASCAR headed to North Carolina this coming weekend for a break from regular points-paying races in favor of a dash for cash, North Wilkesboro Speedway is certainly one of the most hotly anticipated venues to host the showdown.
The All Star weekend will see drivers battle it out on the 0.625-mile-long short track which has recently gone renovations ahead of making its comeback in the sport after over 25 years.
The track situated in North Carolina has been recieving major cosmetic as well as functional touches over the past few motnhs to bring the facility upto today's standards. Along with new grandstands and facilities for the drivers and fans, one thing that remains a constant at Wilkesboro is the old, cracked tarmac on the oval itself.
NASCAR has tried to keep in touch with the historic side of the track while modernizing it enough for a feasible Cup Series race. However, a track that has been abandoned for the majority of two decades will certainly send some curveballs the governing body's way.
Prominent NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recelty tweeted about the posibility of the track neede repair work at the recently patched pieces of tarmac at the track, and wrote:
"No surprise that there could be some track repair work needed here at North Wilkesboro with areas recently sealed and patched. They made repairs to this area and track activity had resumed."
The track might need to be repaved with new tarmac inevitably, but for now the 30+ year old tarmac can throw a spanner in the works for drivers and teams. The All Star Race is bound to be a thriller for the fans.
NASCAR to keep wet weather package handy at North Wilkesboro Speedway in case of rain showers
The NASCAR short track wet weather package will be availible for the teams to apply to their cars at the upcoming All Star weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
With relatively low chances of rain showers at the North Carolina track, the option for drivers to run on rain tires as well as with windshield wipers could make for an interesting comeback at the 0.625-mile-long track if the heavens decide to open up.
However, the forecast looks relatively devoid of any rain at the venue, allowing fans to enjoy maximum attack by the drivers, all battling to take home the $1 million prize. The All Star Race goes live on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 8:00 pm ET on FOX Sports (FS1).