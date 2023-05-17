NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for All-Star Open and All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series heads to North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, this weekend after an action-packed Goodyear 400.

The All-Star Race is the second exhibition race of the 2023 Cup Series season and will be held on Sunday (May 21) at the North Wilkesboro Speedway. The race is scheduled to kick off at 8 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The North Wilkesboro Speedway features 14 degrees of banking in turns and three degrees of banking in straights.

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share an entry list of drivers taking part in the All-Star Open and All-Star Race.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass 21 entries for all-star. 16 for Open. Berry listed in the Open in the 48. Also 13-CSmith 15-Yeley 51-Newman 78-Bilicki. Top-two advance from Open plus a fan vote from those remaining. 21 entries for all-star. 16 for Open. Berry listed in the Open in the 48. Also 13-CSmith 15-Yeley 51-Newman 78-Bilicki. Top-two advance from Open plus a fan vote from those remaining. https://t.co/SuAQyEBtw5

21 drivers are locked into the All-Star Race, while 16 drivers will battle for three spots in the race through the 100-lap All-Star Open. The top two finishers from the Open and the Fan Vote winner will join the All-Star Race field.

Josh Berry, the replacement of Alex Bowman, will compete in the All-Star Open in the #48 Chevrolet to advance the main event. Also entered in the Open are Chandler Smith, JJ Yeley, Ryan Newman, and Josh Bilicki.

@bobpockrass | @NWBSpeedway An iconic racetrack has been restored and is hosting the NASCAR All-Star Race. You Kids Don't Know: North Wilkesboro Speedway. An iconic racetrack has been restored and is hosting the NASCAR All-Star Race. You Kids Don't Know: North Wilkesboro Speedway.@bobpockrass | @NWBSpeedway https://t.co/TNAI8zg2PA

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney won last year’s All-Star Race and will look to defend his title.

NASCAR’s 2023 All-Star Open and All-Star Race full entry list

Here is an entry list for the All-Star Open and All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway:

NASCAR All-Star Open entry list:

#7 - Corey LaJoie #10 - Aric Almirola #13 - Chandler Smith (i) #15 - J. J. Yeley #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #21 - Harrison Burton #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson (R) #48 - Josh Berry (i) #51 - Ryan Newman #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - B. J. McLeod

NASCAR All-Star Race entry list:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #29 - Kevin Harvick #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend at the North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 21 at 8 pm ET.

