Richard Petty, Jeff Gordon among NASCAR dignitaries for the All-Star race at North Wilkesboro

NASCAR's return to the North Wilkesboro Speedway kicks off this season with the All-Star weekend of racing in the highest echelon of the sport. The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be seen battling it out on the 0.6-mile-long track in North Carolina for a chance to take home $1 million in prize money. The 2023 season takes a break from points racing to switch the format up in favor of a no-holds-barred race for glory and cash.

Returning to the calendar for 2023, North Wilkesboro Speedway will see Cup cars competing on the historic track after more than 25 years. Marking the comeback of such a legendary venue which used to represent old-school NASCAR, the last winner at the track will be returning to the facility as the honorary pace car driver. 4-time Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon will be seen driving the Chevrolet Camaro around, pacing the field during cautions and restarts.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX Jeff Gordon and Ray Evernham - who won the last Cup Series race at North Wilkesboro Speedway - will be dignitaries at the #NASCAR #AllStarRace on FS1. Jeff Gordon and Ray Evernham - who won the last Cup Series race at North Wilkesboro Speedway - will be dignitaries at the #NASCAR #AllStarRace on FS1. https://t.co/G0r9hO2E7B

Gordon was the final Cup Series driver to have won at the track in 1996. 7-time champion and Hall of Famer Richard Petty will also join the long list of dignitaries at the venue on Sunday. 'The King' will be the acting Grand Marshal, along with 3-time champion Darrell Walltrip.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Richard Petty & Darrell Waltrip to give command to start engines for all-star race. Ray Evernham to wave green flag. Jeff Gordon to drive pace car prior to race. Kameron Marlowe to sing anthem. Hannah Dasher to sing God Bless America for the Open. Soldiers will give Open command. Richard Petty & Darrell Waltrip to give command to start engines for all-star race. Ray Evernham to wave green flag. Jeff Gordon to drive pace car prior to race. Kameron Marlowe to sing anthem. Hannah Dasher to sing God Bless America for the Open. Soldiers will give Open command.

Honorary starter for the All Star Race on Sunday will be Jeff Gordon's crew chief Ray Everham. Having 3 Cup Series championships under his belt alongside Jeff Gordon, Everham is also a NASCAR Hall of Famer, as well as an avid automotive enthusiast.

The All Star Race goes live on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 8:00 pm ET on FOX Sports (FS1).

NASCAR Crafstman Truck Series race dignitaries at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Racing on the 0.6-mile-long North Carolina track on Saturday, the Craftsman Truck Series will also be graced by the presence of stock car racing royalty. 4-time Truck Series champion and 75 Greatest Drivers List inductee Ron Hornaday Jr. will act as the Grand Marshal for the Tyson 250 on Saturday.

North Wilkesboro Speedway @NWBSpeedway THE WAIT IS OVER. IT’S RACE WEEK IN NORTH WILKESBORO ONCE AGAIN THE WAIT IS OVER. IT’S RACE WEEK IN NORTH WILKESBORO ONCE AGAIN‼️ https://t.co/2P4dHAaSMx

1995 Truck Series champion Mike Skinner will be seen as the honorary starter, with 2-time Cup Series champion Jeff Hammond pacing the field in the pace truck. Both Saturday and Sunday will also provide fans of the sport with enough leisure an entertainment apportunities with stars like country singer Deirks Bentley Josh Ross performing across the weekend.

The Tyson 250 is set to live on Saturday, May 21, 2023 at 1:30 pm ET on FOX Sports (FS1).

