NASCAR Truck Series legend named among Tyson 250 dignitaries

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series legends Ron Hornaday Jr. and Mike Skinner were named among the dignitaries for Tyson 250 truck race on May 20. The two will join Jeff Hammond, the legendary Cup Series crew chief, as dignitaries for the truck race during the All-Star race weekend in North Wilkesboro.

Hornaday Jr. was named the Grand Marshal for Tyson 250 and will give traditional commands for the drivers to start their engines. Skinner was announced as the honorary starter and will wave the green flag to mark the beginning of the race. Hammond will take on the role of Honorary Chevrolet Silverado Pace Truck Driver.

Speaking about the dignitaries, Jessica Fickenscher, Executive Director of the All-Star Race, said:

"Ron, Mike and Jeff played such a big part in building the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, and it’s an honor for us to have them recognized as our dignitaries for the Tyson 250."

"We’re seeing such a passion from NASCAR legends about returning to North Wilkesboro, and we look forward to bringing an entirely new generation to this historic race track in May for all of our All-Star Race week activities."

Ron Hornaday Jr. was named one of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers this week. A Hall of Fame inductee and 4x Truck Series Champion, he participated in the inaugural Tyson 250 in 1995. Mike Skinner, who won the Truck Series Championship the same year, took the pole for the race in 1995.

Jeff Hammond earned his fame as a Cup Series title-winning crew chief and as a jackman. He later went on to own the race-winning Truck Series team Red Horse Racing.

Hornaday Jr., Skinner, and Hammond will see the return of one of the most historic ovals as NASCAR returns to North Wilkesboro Speedway after an absence of 27 years.

Toni Breidinger announces NASCAR Truck Series debut in Kansas

Model and racer Toni Breidinger is set to make her NASCAR Truck Series debut at Kansas Speedway on May 6. Breidinger will pilot the #1 Toyota Tundra for the Tricon Garage team.

The team announced Victoria's Secret as the primary sponsor for the #1 Tundra. Breidinger had previously modeled for the brand, being featured in Victoria’s Secret’s 2022 Fall Collection campaign. The #1 Tundra will adorn the pink and black colors in Kansas.

Toni Breidinger @ToniBreidinger @TRICONGarage a dream come true to be racing the No. 1 Victoria's Secret Toyota Tundra TRD Pro at Kansas. thank you a million times @VictoriasSecret @ToyotaRacing for the opportunity a dream come true to be racing the No. 1 Victoria's Secret Toyota Tundra TRD Pro at Kansas. thank you a million times @VictoriasSecret @TRICONGarage @ToyotaRacing for the opportunity https://t.co/AdfqvxXeQl

Expressing her gratitude, the 23-year-old said in a press release:

"When I was younger, I dreamed of being a race car driver and a Victoria’s Secret model. I was told I couldn’t do both, but here I am — I’ll be driving the No. 1 Victoria’s Secret Toyota Tundra TRD Pro at Kansas. I’m endlessly grateful to the Victoria’s Secret team for believing in not only me but women in sports."

Breidinger will be pulling double duty in Kansas, as she will race in the #55 Toyota Camry in the ARCA Menards Series alongside making her Truck Series debut.

