How Josh Berry's win reshapes the NASCAR playoff battle

Josh Berry surprised everyone when the Wood Brothers Racing driver crossed the finish line before everyone else in Las Vegas and created history. Now, Berry's surprising victory in the Pennzoil 400 has changed the course to the playoffs for other NASCAR drivers.

Thanks to the result, the #21 driver was able to claim his first-ever NASCAR Cup Series victory and qualify for the playoffs for the 2025 season. He qualified alongside William Byron (the winner of the Daytona 500), and Christopher Bell (the winner of the Cup Series races at Atlanta, Austin, and Phoenix).

Berry's qualification brought him in third in the playoffs table after Bell and Byron and put Kyle Busch, Ryan Preece, Todd Gilliland, and AJ Allmendinger in the 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th places — under the cutline.

The drivers who are currently above the cutline, and are in contention for the playoffs are Tyler Reddick, Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, Chris Buescher, Ross Chastain, Bubba Wallace, Denny Hamlin, Michael McDowell, John Hunter Nemechek and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

With 21 races left before the playoff window closes, only 13 drivers will get further their entry to the Championship round. It will be interesting to see who else makes it to the top and if there are going to be any more surprise entries like Josh Berry.

Josh Berry let his feelings known following Las Vegas victory

Josh Berry touched upon his feelings following the Las Vegas race victory. Through his post-race interview with Jamie Little of Fox Sports, he thanked everyone in his team. Here's what he said:

NASCAR Cup Series driver Josh Berry (21) wins the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"I'm just thankful to be in the situation. I am driving fast race cars," Berry said. "With my experience on the short tracks, you think that's where you're going to win. But if I've learned anything in this sport it is that you never know when it's going to be your day."

"Everybody with Wood Brothers Racing gave me a great car, and we just battled and battled, and man, it was our day. I just can't believe it. It was such a battle with Daniel there at the end. Beating and banging at a mile-and-a-half [track] is crazy. But whoever was going to get out front was probably going to win," Berry added.

This was Josh Berry's 53rd Cup Series race in over three years, and for now, the most important one. Thanks to the victory, Wood Brothers Racing claimed their 101st win and qualified for the NASCAR playoffs as an owner.

Their qualification came in the back-to-back years after Harrison Burton won the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at the Daytona International Speedway last year.

