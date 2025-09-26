How JR Motorsports' Justin Allgaier and Connor Zilisch set the standard for consistency in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series

JR Motorsports has been the defining force in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series, with Connor Zilisch and Justin Allgaier carrying the banner. The organization has already secured its most successful campaign with 16 wins, surpassing its 2022 total of 15. Zilisch and Allgaier have combined to win 12 of those races as JRM has set the series benchmark that most teams have failed to match.Zilisch has been the revelation of the year. He has won nine races and matched a series record with a 15-race streak of top-five finishes. Over that stretch, he posted an astonishing 2.1 average finish - the best 15-race mark in series history. Across the season, Zilisch has also posted the best season averages: a 6.2 average start, an 8.3 average finish, the most laps led (848), and the highest totals for wins and top-fives. He has already locked a Cup seat for 2026 with Trackhouse Racing, but for now, his focus is to seal the title for JR Motorsports.JR Motorsports' Justin Allgaier (7) leads against Connor Zilisch (88) at Nashville. Source: ImagnJustin Allgaier remains the perfect complement. The veteran has consistently provided stability amidst race chaos and fluctuating conditions. The defending champion's season includes multiple wins and strong qualifying work, with the second-best average start (6.9) sitting inside the top 10, and he has led substantial mileage for the team (818 laps led). His three DNFs this year have pulled his average finish higher than Zilisch’s, but his experience keeps him squarely in the title race.In the playoff opener at Bristol, the duo finished fifth and sixth, respectively, and each scored a stage win to increase their lead at the top of the table. Entering Kansas, Allgaier (+53) sits comfortably inside the playoff cushion, as Connor Zilisch leads the field by 85 points on the cutline. Both will need to protect their advantages as the NASCAR Xfinity Series Round of 12 unfolds.How Justin Allgaier and Connor Zilisch can extend the streak at Kansas in the NASCAR Xfinity SeriesJR Motorsports' Connor Zilisch (88) and Justin Allgaier (7) in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Bristol. Source: GettyKansas is a 1.5-mile oval that rewards momentum and clean pit work. JR Motorsports’ history at the track is deep with 61 starts, 36 top-10s, and a win. This weekend, the NASCAR Xfinity Series introduces a new right-side tire matched to the same left-side compound used at recent speedways. Teams will also run inner liners on the long straights, which changes stint length and pit strategy.For Connor Zilisch, Kansas is a chance to convert pace into another signature win. His strengths in restarts, long-run speed, and traffic management match what the track asks for, as seen in his P4 finish last year. If the new right-side rubber produces the expected stability, Zilisch’s laps led this year give him the setup knowledge to push early and force rival teams into reactive strategy calls.Justin Allgaier’s path is slightly different. He will prioritise stage points and a clean stage finish to keep his points buffer intact. His experience of 15 races on the track makes him the team’s insurance policy when tire wear and balance start to bite. If the right-side rubber behaves differently in long runs, Allgaier’s ability to adjust driving style and extract speed from older tires will be vital.Behind them, teammate Sammy Smith will need a strong performance as he is holding the final spot of the 12 playoff drivers. Several drivers sit within striking distance of the cutoff. For those just above or below the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff line, Kansas will be a high-pressure day.