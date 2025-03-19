How Kyle Busch and Chase Briscoe's Homestead plans could be impacted by NASCAR suspensions

Kyle Busch and Chase Briscoe saw their race jeopardized before their eyes after encountering loose wheels during the recently concluded Pennzoil 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Following the ordeal, NASCAR suspended the tire changer and the jackman of the #8 and #19 teams for the two upcoming races, which could prove instrumental for Busch and Briscoe at Homestead.

Busch of Richard Childress Racing was running 11th on Lap 113 when his right rear wheel flew off his #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1—in addition to Kyle Busch, Briscoe of Joe Gibbs Racing also experienced a similar ordeal during stage 1 of the race.

As a result, NASCAR penalized both drivers with mandatory two-lap penalties. This ended Busch and Briscoe's every chance of getting back to the race. However, this wasn't all, as NASCAR penalized two crew chiefs, each from JGR and RCR, for the two upcoming races at Homestead and Martinsville.

Sharing the update, renowned NASCAR journalist, Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports wrote on X:

"NASCAR confirms the two-race suspensions for the Briscoe and Busch teams -- tire changer and jackman suspended for wheel coming off."

Chase Briscoe and Kyle Busch have yet to win a race this season and qualify for the NASCAR playoffs. Their crew's suspension might be a cause for additional concern since the upcoming track has brought them success in the past.

Briscoe won his first Craftsman Truck Series race, the Ford EcoBoost 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2017, while Busch won two Cup Series races at the venue — the Ford EcoBoost 400 in 2017 and 2019.

What did the NASCAR Cup Series head say about Kyle Busch and Chase Briscoe's unfortunate loose wheel issue?

In a recent interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, NASCAR Cup Series Managing Director Brad Moran shared his thoughts on the loose wheel problem Chase Briscoe and Kyle Busch experienced at the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube. Speaking about the ordeal, Moran said:

"Yeah, we've been discussing with the teams. It's kind of odd that we saw a couple in the past few weeks. And then we saw two on the track. We certainly don't like it. It goes back a couple of years to 2022 when we were having some issues."

"But we worked together as an industry and we got on top of that. And for whatever reason, it appears that we've got something going on. I've been discussing it with a lot of the crew chiefs and managers. And yeah, I wouldn't so quickly say it was the wheel weight," he further added.

Kyle Busch (#8 Richard Childress Racing BetMGM Chevrolet) pits during the NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 - Source: Getty

Notably, this was not the first time NASCAR drivers suffered from the same issue this season and earlier with the Next Gen cars. Prior to the Las Vegas and Phoenix race in 2025, Kyle Larson lost his front right wheel during the Circuit of The Americas race in Austin.

