Hendrick Motorsports driver and 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is often seen as a force to be reckoned with on the track. The Elk Grove, California native, who graduated from a dirt-racing background to the Cup Series initially with Chip Ganassi Racing before moving up the ranks to Hendrick Motorsports and winning the ultimate prize, is regarded as one of the most prominent icons for the younger fanbase in the sport.

The 29-year-old is most notably seen behind the wheel of a blue and white liveried #5 hendrickcars.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 fielded by Rick Hendrick in the Cup Series. Larson's exploits in dirt track racing have also led him to have a unique driving style in the highest echelon of stock car racing, where he is seen as a driver who can run the high line on a racetrack better than anyone on the field currently.

Kyle Larson started out racing outlaw karts in his childhood with hopes of making it into an open-wheeled racing series such as the NTT IndyCar Series, however, opportunities pushed him towards a now successful NASCAR career. In a recent announcement, Larson also confirmed that he will be appearing in the illustrious Indy 500 in 2024, checking out another item off his bucket list. He will be attempting a successful Double-Duty in 2024, becoming the sole driver after Kurt Busch tried the same feat in 2014.

Ever since making his debut in 2014, Kyle Larson has managed to rack up 19 wins in the Cup Series, with a total of 89 top-5s and 146 top-10s to his name. However, with achievements such as wins, DNFs also come in a sport as volatile as NASCAR.

So how many DNFs does Kyle Larson have?

According to motorsportstats.com, Kyle Larson has had 41 DNFs out of 295 starts throughout his stock car racing career. This makes for a retirement percentage of 13.9% throughout his 10-year-long career in NASCAR.

One of the most recent DNFs in the Cup Series came for Larson after he came together with Bubba Wallace Jr. last year at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. In a controversy-filled incident, Larson was seen squeezing Wallace Jr. towards the outside wall of the track, which resulted in the latter crashing into it. Retaliation from Wallace Jr. later saw both drivers retire from the race as well as a post-crash altercation as well.

