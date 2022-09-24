How many sprint car wins does Kyle Larson have?

2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship contender Kyle Larson likes to keep himself busy with a week packed full of racing. Along with his appearance in the #5 Hendrickcars.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports in the highest echelon of stock car racing, Larson is also an avid dirt track racer. The Elk Grove, California native grew up racing outlaw karts on loose surfaces as he gravitated towards the country's premier open-wheeled series, the NTT IndyCar Series, before hitting it off in NASCAR.

The now 30-year-old father-of-two has many dirt racing accolades to his name, including four Crown Nationals at Eldora Speedway, along with the 2020 Chili Bowl at the Tulsa Expo Center. Along with partnering up with FloRacing for his own sprint car racing series, he drives primarily for Paul Silva Motorsports Inc. The team fielded by Paul Silva, a friend of the Hendrick Motorsports driver, allows Larson to race the #57 sprint car in the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series.

DIRTVision @dirtvision @CBellMicroMania REPLAY: No Surprises here... @KyleLarsonRacin wins Heat Race #3! Brecken Reese comes home in 2nd place, while Isaiah Garcia takes 3rd... all head to the Feature!! . @CBellMicroMania REPLAY: No Surprises here...@KyleLarsonRacin wins Heat Race #3! Brecken Reese comes home in 2nd place, while Isaiah Garcia takes 3rd... all head to the Feature!! https://t.co/hrpDXtLWAf

Throughout his dirt racing career, Kyle Larson has racked up 26 wins out of his 92 appearances in a Sprint Car race, which equates to a 28.26 winning percentage. The former Joe Gibbs Racing driver also has 56 top-five finishes to his name, along with 73 top-10s.

The 2022 dirt racing season alone has seen Larson take part in 21 Sprint Car races, out of which he has visited Victory Lane in five of them. His latest victory came at Silver Dollar Speedway, a track situated in his home state of California.

What kind of Sprint Car does Kyle Larson drive?

The #57 Sprint Car driven by Kyle Larson in the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series is a specialist piece of racing equipment designed specifically for racing on loose oval surfaces. The open-wheeled chassis is powered by a 410 cubic-inch methanol-powered V8 engine, producing somewhere around 900 horsepower.

The whole car needs to weigh at least 1400 lbs with the driver in the car, according to the series rules. The car uses a torsion beam-style suspension with a 22.5-inch right rear tire. The distinctive wing seen on top of these cars is to produce downforce that helps them stay planted on the surface and helps them turn into corners.

Watch Kyle Larson try and advance into the 2022 NASCAR playoffs Round of 8 this Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far