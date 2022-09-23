NASCAR 2022: Total prize money for Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway

After 29 action-packed race weekends in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, the series is now in Fort Worth, Texas, for its fourth playoff race of the season.

Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, the first race of the Round of 12, is expected to be incredibly exciting. The Next Gen car will run for the second time this year at Texas Motor Speedway after hosting the All-Star Race earlier in May. All playoff and non-playoff drivers who will take the grid this weekend will be looking to win the 500-mile-long race.

The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 can be enjoyed live on the USA Network, PRN, and NBC Sports app. It will be live on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 3:30 pm ET.

The drivers will also be competing for monetary incentives. This year, the Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway boasts a prize pool of $8,455,617, and the Xfinity Series will reward drivers with $1,434,537.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass took to Twitter to reveal the prize money that is up for grabs at Texas Motor Speedway across the Cup Series and Xfinity Series. He wrote:

“Purses for Texas weekend (incl payouts for all positions, all charter payouts per-race for competing and three-year performance payout, contributions to year-end points fund, etc). Cup-$8,455,617 Xfinity-$1,434,537”

On September 25, 2022, the Cup Series action at Texas Motor Speedway will begin with practice at 12:35 pm ET followed by qualifying at 1:20 pm ET.

Both the practice and qualifying races will go live on the USA Network and NBC Sports app.

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win at Texas Motor Speedway?

Heading to Texas Motor Speedway, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin occupies the top position on the board as the favorite. The #11 Toyota driver has odds of +550 to win Sunday’s fourth playoff race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Larson has the second-highest betting odds of +600. He is followed by Christopher Bell at +700 odds, Chase Elliott at +800, and Kyle Busch at +900 in the top-five highest betting odds to win Sunday’s race.

Chris Buescher, who won the third NASCAR playoff race last weekend, has the 13th highest betting odds of +10000 to win this Sunday.

Don't forget to catch the NASCAR Cup Series at Texas Motor Speedway on September 25, 2022.

