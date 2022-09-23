NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction, and betting odds for AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway

The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 marks the 30th race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season and the fourth race of the NASCAR playoffs.

The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, September 25, at 3:30 pm ET at the Texas Motor Speedway. The 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track features 20 degrees of banking in Turns 1 and 2, 24 degrees in Turns 3 and 4, and five degrees in straightaways.

A total of 36 Cup drivers will be contesting over 334 laps at the 1.5-mile-long track in this week’s Cup race. It marks the 18th race hosted by Texas Motor Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

Drivers who are in contention to win the 2022 championship include Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, and Christopher Bell.

Heading to Texas, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin has the top betting odds, at +550, to win Sunday’s race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hendrick Motorsports driver and defending champion of the event Kyle Larson has the second-highest betting odds of +600 to win this weekend’s race. He is followed by Christopher Bell at +700 odds, Chase Elliott at +800, and Kyle Busch, who was eliminated from the title hunt last week, has +900 odds in the top-five highest betting odds to win the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500.

Denny Hamlin, +550 Kyle Larson, +600 Christopher Bell, +700 Chase Elliott, +800 Kyle Busch, +900 Ryan Blaney, +1000 Ross Chastain, +1000 Martin Truex Jr., +1000 William Byron, +1200 Tyler Reddick, +1500 Joey Logano, +2000 Bubba Wallace, +2000 Kevin Harvick, +2000 Alex Bowman, +2500 Daniel Suarez, +4000 Austin Cindric, +5000 Erik Jones, +10000 Aric Almirola, +10000 Austin Dillon, +10000 Chris Buescher, +10000 Chase Briscoe, +10000 Brad Keselowski, +10000 Ty Gibbs, +10000 Cole Custer, +25000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +25000 Michael McDowell, +25000 Harrison Burton, +50000 Noah Gragson, +50000 Justin Haley, +50000 Garrett Smithley, +100000 Cody Ware, +100000 Corey Lajoie, +100000 B.J. McLeod, +100000 Ty Dillon, +100000 Todd Gilliland, +100000 Landon Cassill, +100000

The live telecast of Sunday’s AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 can be viewed on USA Network and PRN.

