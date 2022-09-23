NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction, and betting odds for AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway

The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 marks the 30th race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season and the fourth race of the NASCAR playoffs.
The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, September 25, at 3:30 pm ET at the Texas Motor Speedway. The 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track features 20 degrees of banking in Turns 1 and 2, 24 degrees in Turns 3 and 4, and five degrees in straightaways.
A total of 36 Cup drivers will be contesting over 334 laps at the 1.5-mile-long track in this week’s Cup race. It marks the 18th race hosted by Texas Motor Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.
Drivers who are in contention to win the 2022 championship include Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, and Christopher Bell.
Heading to Texas, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin has the top betting odds, at +550, to win Sunday’s race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Hendrick Motorsports driver and defending champion of the event Kyle Larson has the second-highest betting odds of +600 to win this weekend’s race. He is followed by Christopher Bell at +700 odds, Chase Elliott at +800, and Kyle Busch, who was eliminated from the title hunt last week, has +900 odds in the top-five highest betting odds to win the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500.
Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500
Here are the odds for all 36 drivers competing at Texas Motor Speedway:
- Denny Hamlin, +550
- Kyle Larson, +600
- Christopher Bell, +700
- Chase Elliott, +800
- Kyle Busch, +900
- Ryan Blaney, +1000
- Ross Chastain, +1000
- Martin Truex Jr., +1000
- William Byron, +1200
- Tyler Reddick, +1500
- Joey Logano, +2000
- Bubba Wallace, +2000
- Kevin Harvick, +2000
- Alex Bowman, +2500
- Daniel Suarez, +4000
- Austin Cindric, +5000
- Erik Jones, +10000
- Aric Almirola, +10000
- Austin Dillon, +10000
- Chris Buescher, +10000
- Chase Briscoe, +10000
- Brad Keselowski, +10000
- Ty Gibbs, +10000
- Cole Custer, +25000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +25000
- Michael McDowell, +25000
- Harrison Burton, +50000
- Noah Gragson, +50000
- Justin Haley, +50000
- Garrett Smithley, +100000
- Cody Ware, +100000
- Corey Lajoie, +100000
- B.J. McLeod, +100000
- Ty Dillon, +100000
- Todd Gilliland, +100000
- Landon Cassill, +100000
The live telecast of Sunday’s AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 can be viewed on USA Network and PRN.