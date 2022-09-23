Create

NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction, and betting odds for AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500
NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500
Yash Soni
Yash Soni
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Sep 23, 2022 01:00 AM IST

The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 marks the 30th race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season and the fourth race of the NASCAR playoffs.

The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, September 25, at 3:30 pm ET at the Texas Motor Speedway. The 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track features 20 degrees of banking in Turns 1 and 2, 24 degrees in Turns 3 and 4, and five degrees in straightaways.

There's no limits where we're going. https://t.co/hE7tuOo2fz

A total of 36 Cup drivers will be contesting over 334 laps at the 1.5-mile-long track in this week’s Cup race. It marks the 18th race hosted by Texas Motor Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

Drivers who are in contention to win the 2022 championship include Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, and Christopher Bell.

NG and JH with the clean schemes per usual. 😎#AutotraderEchoPark500 | #TrophyHunting https://t.co/vx7Hekt6Gu

Heading to Texas, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin has the top betting odds, at +550, to win Sunday’s race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hendrick Motorsports driver and defending champion of the event Kyle Larson has the second-highest betting odds of +600 to win this weekend’s race. He is followed by Christopher Bell at +700 odds, Chase Elliott at +800, and Kyle Busch, who was eliminated from the title hunt last week, has +900 odds in the top-five highest betting odds to win the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500.

Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500

Here are the odds for all 36 drivers competing at Texas Motor Speedway:

  1. Denny Hamlin, +550
  2. Kyle Larson, +600
  3. Christopher Bell, +700
  4. Chase Elliott, +800
  5. Kyle Busch, +900
  6. Ryan Blaney, +1000
  7. Ross Chastain, +1000
  8. Martin Truex Jr., +1000
  9. William Byron, +1200
  10. Tyler Reddick, +1500
  11. Joey Logano, +2000
  12. Bubba Wallace, +2000
  13. Kevin Harvick, +2000
  14. Alex Bowman, +2500
  15. Daniel Suarez, +4000
  16. Austin Cindric, +5000
  17. Erik Jones, +10000
  18. Aric Almirola, +10000
  19. Austin Dillon, +10000
  20. Chris Buescher, +10000
  21. Chase Briscoe, +10000
  22. Brad Keselowski, +10000
  23. Ty Gibbs, +10000
  24. Cole Custer, +25000
  25. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +25000
  26. Michael McDowell, +25000
  27. Harrison Burton, +50000
  28. Noah Gragson, +50000
  29. Justin Haley, +50000
  30. Garrett Smithley, +100000
  31. Cody Ware, +100000
  32. Corey Lajoie, +100000
  33. B.J. McLeod, +100000
  34. Ty Dillon, +100000
  35. Todd Gilliland, +100000
  36. Landon Cassill, +100000

The live telecast of Sunday’s AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 can be viewed on USA Network and PRN.

Edited by Anurag C

Comments

comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...