How many wins does Hailie Deegan have?

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Hailie Deegan is the sole female driver in the junior stock car racing series as of now. The David Gilliland Racing driver can be seen behind the wheel of the #1 Ford F-150 fielded by the Moorseville, North Carolina-based racing outfit. The Temecula, California native made her debut in the series in 2019, with 2021 seeing her drive full time for the team owned by David Gilliland and Johnny Gray.

Deegan belongs to a family that has always been surrounded by engines and motorsport, as she is the daughter of prominent motocross rider and off-road racer Brian Deegan. The 21-year-old is the eldest of three siblings in the family and is often seen sharing her personal life on her official YouTube channel.

After graduating from riding dirtbikes in her childhood, Deegan entered the 2018 K&N Pro Series and the ARCA Menards Series. Working as a Toyota development driver at the time, she switched sides to Ford's program to make her Camping World Truck Series debut possible with DGR, who run Ford manufactured trucks in the race series.

In her two years in the sport, Hailie Deegan has yet to manage to win a race. Over the course of her career, she has managed to finish in the top-10 once in 2021 and once again in 2022. Her average starting position for this year has been 21.00, with her average finishing position reading 23.28. These numbers are down from last year's 17.96 and 20.91 in the respective order. Her best result this season came in the form of a P10 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, whereas her best finish last year was a P7 at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Hailie Deegan to race in Bristol 1000 at Bristol Motor Speedway

Hailie Deegan will be seen racing in Bristol 1000 in September this year. The 1000-mile-long race is the brainchild of popular YouTuber Cleetus McFarland. The race will be broadcast live as well as through pay-per-view channels, and will involve various known faces from the world of automotive YouTube.

The previous iteration of such a race by McFarland came in the form of the Freedom 500 which was held at a private facility owned by the YouTuber himself. The 500-mile-long race was a hit amongst fans and saw people such as Randy Pobst, Hailie Deegan and Tanner Foust drive in modified Ford Crown Victoria road cars.

Edited by Anurag C