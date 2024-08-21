How does a NASCAR appeal work? Everything you need to know

NASCAR allows teams to follow certain steps if they are somehow unhappy about the verdict put out by the governing body. In such situations, teams can approach two different independent bodies to ask for the decision to be overturned. Here is detailed information about how the NASCAR appeal process works.

The process comprises of two steps that involve the National Motorsport Appeals Panel and the Final Appeal Officer. The first appeal is heard by a three-member panel, and the second by one panelist.

NASCAR cannot appeal for the second time if they lose the first appeal. However, teams can go for the second appeal if they are unhappy with the first one. If the three members of the first panel cannot come to a final decision, the penalty is automatically appealed in front of the Final Appeal Officer.

Teams have three business days to appeal to overturn NASCAR's verdict, unless it's an urgent case, such as immediate playoff implications or disqualification. In such cases, teams have one day.

NASCAR and the appellant usually submit summaries, relevant diagrams, photos, and charts to fight their case. However, these submissions are not made public.

Teams have to pay a cost of $2,500 for regular Cup Series appeals and $5,000 for race disqualification appeals. In both cases, the amounts are non-refundable.

First panel rejected Richard Childress Racing's appeal against NASCAR penalty

Joey Logano (22) and Austin Dillion (3) restart the race for overtime during the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway. Source: Imagn

The National Motorsport Appeals Panel has rejected Richard Childress Racing's appeal following the penalty on them for the Richmond race. The panel went through the appeal by the Welcome-based team on Wednesday. However, they decided to keep NASCAR's verdict intact.

This did not go down well with RCR, as they called for a further appeal to the Final Appeal Officer. According to their latest social media post, the RCR team acknowledged the National Motorsport Appeals Panel's decision, but at the same time, announced their next move.

"Richard Childress Racing is disappointed in the results of today’s hearing in front of the National Motorsports Appeals Panel," the statement on X read. "We respect the NASCAR appeals process, but we do not believe that today’s outcome reflects the facts presented. We plan to appeal the decision to the Final Appeal Officer."

NASCAR penalized Austin Dillon and Richard Childress Racing following the #3 driver's risky maneuver on Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin during the Cook Out 400 at Richmond. Dillion right-hooked Logano and slammed Hamlin to claim his first victory of the 2024 season.

Despite his victory, the governing body stripped him of his automatic qualification for the 2024 Playoffs and deducted 25 driver and owner points. They also banned Dillon's spotter Brandon Benesch for three Cup Series races.

