How did NASCAR break the barrier for Max Verstappen vs Kyle Larson showdown in uncharted territory? All you need to know

NASCAR's big move has broken the barrier for a Max Verstappen vs Kyle Larson showdown. The governing body recently introduced the Open Exemption Provision (OEP) in its updated rulebook bulletin, paving the way for 'World Class' drivers from any motorsport discipline except the Cup Series, and giving them a chance to prove their mettle in stock car racing's pinnacle level.

The most recent benefactor of the OEP is IndyCar legend Helio Castroneves. He bagged his debut NASCAR Cup Series race opportunity for the season-opener Daytona 500 with Trackhouse Racing.

However, since Kyle Larson downplayed Max Verstappen's potential Cup Series dominance, citing under no circumstances can the four-time F1 world champion win a Cup race at the Bristol Motor Speedway, the community has been waiting for a showdown to settle the heat.

And with NASCAR's OEP, the barrier to entry has been significantly reduced and Verstappen can enter into uncharted territory of stock car racing to lock horns against the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion.

The RedBull Racing driver has an impressive racing resume and thus, only needs to communicate his desire to enter any Cup Series race 90 days before the scheduled date. However, NASCAR would evaluate his application and would approve the request at its discretion.

It's worth mentioning that even if NASCAR permits a Kyle Larson vs Max Verstappen battle, the latter won't earn points or prize money, irrespective of the result.

"There’s no way he can go win a Cup race": When Kyle Larson made his dominance over Max Verstappen clear

Kyle Larson brimmed with confidence after clinching his third Knoxville Nationals title in four years. But it was his rivals Giovanni Scelzi and Corey Day who heaped praise on the Hendrick Motorsports ace, deeming him probably the best driver in the world.

That being said, after his exhilarating triumph, Larson was asked for his perspective on having a duel with Verstappen to decide the world's best driver. The Californian expressed him as the better all-rounder. Though he admitted Verstappen's supremacy in IndyCar and F1, he was sure about other disciplines.

"There’s no way (Verstappen) can get into a Sprint Car and win the Knoxville Nationals. There’s no way he can go win the Chili Bowl. There’s no way he can go win a Cup race at Bristol. There’s probably no way I can go win a Formula 1 race at Monaco, but I think I’d have a better shot at him (doing what he does than him doing what I do) just because of the car element," Larson said via Flo Racing.

“That’s what gives me ease and confidence that, like, I know I’m better than him. Maybe not in an open-wheel IndyCar or Formula 1 car, but that’s one discipline. I think I would beat him in everything else. You can quote that,” he added.

Who do you think would reign supreme in a NASCAR Cup Series race? Will Max Verstappen crush Kyle Larson's confidence or will the HMS driver reign supreme?

