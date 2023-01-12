How is a NASCAR champion determined?

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs have undergone many changes over the past two decades, since their introduction as the Chase for the Championship back in 2004. At that time, drivers had to finish the regular season inside the top 10 of the points table to qualify for the playoffs.

However, with the introduction of the new playoff system in 2014, a cultural shift has developed. There has been a shift from emphasizing consistency throughout the season to an emphasis on doing absolutely everything a team can to win races.

The current Cup Series playoffs feature an elimination-style format with four rounds overall in the postseason. Drivers stand on the points table based on their number of race wins, as well as the number of playoff points.

These points are earned from either winning a race, winning a stage during the races, or through their points position at the end of the regular season, which they have earned throughout the 36-race campaign.

Cup drivers can advance in two ways:

If the driver manages to win the race, then he will directly advance to the next round of the playoffs.

Instead, they can also advance into the next round on points so long as they are above the elimination line at the end of each respective three-race round.

The four drivers below the elimination line at the end of the final race of each round will be eliminated from playoffs and title contention. Following each round, all qualified driver’s points totals are reset and playoff points continue to determine seeding.

The four rounds of the playoffs include the Round of 16, the Round of 12, the Round of 8, and the season finale, Championship 4. The Championship 4 event has special rules, as all four qualified drivers will have their points totals reset to the same number for the Championship Race.

This makes the final race of the season more interesting. Whichever Final 4 driver registers the best finish compared to the other three in the season finale wins the NASCAR Cup Series Championship.

Joey Logano is the defending champion in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series

After a dominating finish in the season finale race at Phoenix Raceway, Joey Logano managed to secure the NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2022. It marked his second Cup championship since clinching his first in 2008.

At Phoenix Raceway, the #22 Ford driver crossed the finish line 0.301 seconds ahead of his teammate Ryan Blaney to grab the checkered flag.

Joey Logano will look to defend his title when the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season kicks off at the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on February 5, 2023, at 8:00 pm ET.

