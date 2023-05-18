How did NASCAR drivers fare in CARS Tour and ASA STARS National Tour at North Wilkesboro Speedway?

NASCAR's build-up to the All-Star weekend has been one of the most promising paths to an old racetrack making a comeback in the highest echelon of the sport. North Wilkesboro Speedway has seen more action on the 0.625-mile-long track by Wednesday, May 17, than it has in the past 25+ years, at the property withered away into the environment.

The revival of the track in North Carolina has bought a breath of fresh air to the 2023 Cup Series calendar. With old-school classics such as North Wilkesboro to cater to the diehard NASCAR fan, along with new venues such as the Chicago Street Race to encapsulate a younger audience, stock car racing seems to be headed in the right direction.

One of the first racing actions to go live at North Wilkesboro was Late Model Series, the CARS Tour as well as the ASA STARS National Tour. With both events packed with various Cup Series drivers, fans and drivers were treated to what the track holds in store for them this weekend.

While no top driver could take a trip to Victory Lane during the events, William Byron managed to finish in a respectable P2 during the ASA STARS National Tour.

Here is the finishing order for NASCAR Cup Series drivers in the CARS Tour Late Models event:

Position Car Number Driver 10th #5 Chase Briscoe 11th #62 Kevin Harvick 12th #6k Brad Keselowski 15th #99 Daniel Suarez 16th #3 Dale Earnhardt Jr. 19th #28C Ross Chastain

The CARS Tour Pro Late Models event featured drivers native to the Late Model racing scene, with Cup Series drivers racing once again in the American Speed Association-governed, ASA STARS National Tour.

Where did NASCAR Cup Series drivers finish during the ASA STARS National Tour at North Wilkesboro Speedway?

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron was the best of the NASCAR Cup Series drivers to finish in the final asphalt Late Model race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The results for the nationwide series drivers during the AMA STARS National Tour are as follows:

Position Car Number Driver 2nd #24B William Byron 3rd #9E Chase Elliott #4 22S Sammy Smith 5th #99 Daniel Suarez 10th #91 Ty Majeski 18th #14H Carson Hocevar 23rd #32 Grant Enfinger 30th #30 Noah Gragson

The Cup Series race at North Wilkesboro Speedway is spread out over the weekend, as the sport does not hand out points for the regular season during its All-Star events. Drivers battle it out for a shot at winning a $1 million prize with two races on Sunday, May 21.

The All-Star Open and All Star Race both go live from the 0.625-mile-long track this weekend on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 5:30 pm ET, whereas the main event is slated to run later that day at 8:00 pm ET on FOX Sports (FS1).

