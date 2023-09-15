How NASCAR once helped an amputee get back on his feet

It is not difficult to understand how one can find motivation from sources such as NASCAR. Stock car racing, or any genre of motorsports in general, has always represented a kind of sport that evokes a range of emotions for its players.

Performing at a high level in an environment where the driver is dependent on machinery to showcase his talent often leads to frustration. A talented driver in an average car can only do so much behind the wheel. This is where one's motivation and determination to improve shines through, and the same can be said for its hardcore fanbase.

Sharing a story of motivation from a fan's perspective, racer.com's Thomas Akers recently spoke about how NASCAR helped his friend recover from a life-changing accident. Jack Scott, Akers' childhood friend, emulated the grit and motivation befitting drivers after losing his leg to gangrene from post-compound fractures at his workplace.

As Scott learned to walk from scratch, Akers stated that his friend's passion for NASCAR and desire to be trackside were the motivating factors for his recovery and therapy. The breakthrough moment came when the two friends headed to this year's Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway, courtesy of IMSA president John Doonan.

As the duo enjoyed their pit lane access and took in the sights and sounds of NASCAR, Jack Scott had an epiphany at the end of the event. He claimed to have not experienced any of the pain he usually did during his therapy sessions, despite walking more than double the distance, including going up and down more than eight flights of stairs.

The takeaway from this story is how NASCAR or sports in general can be a driving force and source of motivation for a person who even faced amputation, enabling him to get better to root for his favorite driver. Read the complete story here.

Alex Bowman to run fan-chosen livery at upcoming NASCAR race at Homestead-Miami

Driver of the #48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports, Alex Bowman will be seen sporting a fan-chosen livery during the sport's visit to Homestead-Miami this season.

The sport heads to the Florida track next month as drivers will be preparing to compete in the Round of 8 come late October.